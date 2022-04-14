UEFA Europa League semi-final ties confirmed
Thursday 14 April 2022
The 2021/22 UEFA Europa League semi-final line-up is set. Meet the sides in the running to lift the trophy in Seville.
The UEFA Europa League semi-final line-up is set; meet the sides still in contention this season.
Semi-final ties
First legs (28 April)
Leipzig vs Rangers
West Ham vs Frankfurt
Second legs (5 May)
Rangers vs Leipzig
Frankfurt vs West Ham
West Ham vs Eintracht Frankfurt
West Ham
UEFA ranking: 75
How they qualified: Group H winners (W4 D1 L1 F11 A3), 2-1agg aet vs Sevilla (R16), 4-1agg vs Lyon (QF)
Last season: did not feature in UEFA club competition
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 16 (2021/22)
Frankfurt
UEFA ranking: 31
How they qualified: Group D winners (W3 D3 L0 F10 A6), 3-2agg aet vs Betis (R16), 4-3agg vs Barcelona (QF)
Last season: did not feature in UEFA club competition
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1979/80)
When and where is the Europa League final?
This season's final takes place at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium in Seville. The game will kick off at 21:00 CET on Wednesday 18 May.
Leipzig vs Rangers
Leipzig
UEFA ranking: 17
How they qualified: third in Champions League Group A (W2 D1 L3 F15 A14), 5-3agg vs Real Sociedad (KO), bye* (R16), 3-1agg vs Atalanta (QF)
Last season: Champions League round of 16 (L 4-0agg vs Liverpool)
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: quarter-finals (2017/18)
Rangers
UEFA ranking: 38
How they qualified: Group A runners-up (W2 D2 L2 F6 A5), 6-4agg vs Dortmund (KO), 4-2agg vs Crvena zvezda (R16), 3-2agg aet vs Braga (QF)
Last season: round of 16 (L 3-1agg vs Slavia Praha)
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (2007/08)
*Following UEFA Executive Committee decisions, the fixture between Leipzig and Spartak Moskva did not take place and Leipzig qualified directly for the quarter-finals.