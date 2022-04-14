UEFA Europa League semi-final ties confirmed

The UEFA Europa League semi-final line-up is set; meet the sides still in contention this season.

West Ham﻿ vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Highlights: Lyon 0-3 West Ham

UEFA ranking﻿: 75

How they qualified: Group H winners (W4 D1 L1 F11 A3), 2-1agg aet vs Sevilla (R16), 4-1agg vs Lyon (QF)

Last season: did not feature in UEFA club competition

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 16 (2021/22)

UEFA ranking﻿: 31

How they qualified: Group D winners (W3 D3 L0 F10 A6), 3-2agg aet vs Betis (R16), 4-3agg vs Barcelona (QF)

Last season: did not feature in UEFA club competition

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1979/80)

When and where is the Europa League final? This season's final takes place at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium in Seville. The game will kick off at 21:00 CET on Wednesday 18 May.

Leipzig vs Rangers

Highlights: Atalanta 0-2 Leipzig

UEFA ranking: 17

How they qualified: third in Champions League Group A (W2 D1 L3 F15 A14), 5-3agg vs Real Sociedad (KO), bye* (R16), 3-1agg vs Atalanta (QF)

Last season: Champions League round of 16 (L 4-0agg vs Liverpool)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: quarter-finals (2017/18)

UEFA ranking: 38

How they qualified: Group A runners-up (W2 D2 L2 F6 A5), 6-4agg vs Dortmund (KO), 4-2agg vs Crvena zvezda (R16), 3-2agg aet vs Braga (QF)

Last season: round of 16 (L 3-1agg vs Slavia Praha)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (2007/08)

*Following UEFA Executive Committee decisions, the fixture between Leipzig and Spartak Moskva did not take place and Leipzig qualified directly for the quarter-finals.