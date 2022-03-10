Europa League round of 16 first legs: Rangers roar, Sevilla and Atalanta edge ahead

Rangers and Atalanta displayed their goalscoring prowess once again to open up leads in their ties, with Sevilla and Braga also claiming victories on Thursday.

UEFA.com rounds up an intriguing two days of action from the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first legs.

Thursday 10 March

Highlights: Sevilla 1-0 West Ham

The six-time winners will take a narrow advantage to London thanks to Munir's stunning goal on the hour. Both teams had chances early on, with Munir glancing wide and Nikola Vlašić powering a header too close to Yassine Bounou, but it was Sevilla who held sway for the majority of this opener. Their pressure finally paid from a well-worked free-kick, Munir hanging back to meet Marcos Acuña's deep delivery with a crisp half-volley.

Key stat: Sevilla have now scored in their last 20 competitive home games.

Alfredo Morelos was among the goals for Rangers UEFA via Getty Images

Rangers will take a strong lead to Belgrade after a pulsating win at Ibrox, where the tone was set early. Aleksandar Katai had already had a goal disallowed before Ryan Kent was fouled in the box, James Tavernier curling the penalty in. Katai had another effort ruled out and the hosts rubbed salt in the wounds again as Alfredo Morelos scored the second soon after. A third moment to forget for Katai ended with Allan McGregor saving his penalty, and Leon Balogun's header shortly after the break gave Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side a crucial third.

Key stat: Crvena zvezda have now failed to win in six trips to Scotland – including in four games with Rangers – after their first defeat in eight away Europa League fixtures.

Vitor Oliveira doubled Braga's lead Getty Images

The home side struck early and late to take control of this tie. Braga made a dream start when Abel Ruiz reacted quickest to Rodrigo Gomes' blocked shot to fire a third-minute opener past Alexander Nübel, but the Monaco goalkeeper prevented his side falling further behind by turning a Ricardo Horta strike against the post and denying Rodrigo Gomes on the stroke of half-time. It was not all one-way traffic, though, with Matheus making key saves from Wissam Ben Yedder in the first half and Gelson Martins early in the second. Those stops proved telling when Vitor Oliveira headed in Fabiano's 89th-minute cross.

Key stat: Braga have lost only one of their last nine home matches in the Europa League (W5 D3).

What next? The second legs take place next Thursday. Winners of the ties earn a place in the quarter-final draw on Friday 18 March. There will also be draws for the semi-finals and, for procedural purposes, the final which takes place at Seville's Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium on 18 May.

Luis Muriel celebrates one of his two goals for Atalanta Getty Images

Free-scoring Atalanta's dominance only produced a slender advantage in a thriller featuring two masterful Luis Muriel finishes in Bergamo. After Ruslan Malinovskyi replied to Charles Aránguiz's superb free-kick, the Colombia forward struck either side of half-time. Moussa Diaby then curled in clinically to give Leverkusen belief ahead of the second leg.

Key stat: Atalanta have scored in each of their last 11 Europa League matches, also netting twice or more in eight of their nine European fixtures this season.

Highlights: Barcelona 0-0 Galatasaray

Dominant Barcelona were left frustrated as a dogged Galatasaray side kept them at bay. Memphis Depay was twice denied by Barcelona loanee Iñaki Peña in the first half, although the best chance came at the other end when Kerem Aktürkoğlu had a shot deflected over after a fine solo run. Xavi Hernández made three changes at the break but to no avail, with Frenkie de Jong coming closest when he hit the post from close range. Bafétimbi Gomis had an effort ruled out for offside, before the game ended in a stalemate – Galatasaray's third 0-0 draw in this season's competition.

Key stat: Barcelona last lost a home game in the Europa League/UEFA Cup in 1996, when they were beaten 2-1 by Bayern in a semi-final second leg.

Wednesday

Highlights: Porto 0-1 Lyon

Lucas Paquetá struck the only goal as the visitors carved out a narrow lead to take back to France. The Brazilian, his head heavily bandaged following an early collision, calmly stroked in on 59 minutes as OL finally took one of several chances – Moussa Dembélé and Karl Toko Ekambi were both profligate. Porto, on top for much of the first half, finished the second period strongly but could not break through.

Key stat: Lyon have won their last six away matches in the Europa League.

Highlights: Betis 1-2 Frankfurt

Eintracht hold sway but might have been out of sight. Filip Kostić's cross-cum-shot opened the scoring, only for Nabil Fekir to restore parity with a fine finish. Daichi Kamada then turned in from close range after Jesper Lindstrøm had seized on a lax pass. Claudio Bravo kept Betis in the tie, denying Rafael Borré on three separate occasions – including from the penalty spot.

Key stat: This was only Eintracht's second away win in the Europa League knockout stage in eight attempts (D4 L2).

Following the decision by the UEFA Executive Committee, the fixture between Leipzig and Spartak Moskva will no longer take place as scheduled. Leipzig qualify directly for the quarter-finals.