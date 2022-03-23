Leipzig vs Atalanta Europa League quarter-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Leipzig and Atalanta meet in their UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg on Thursday 7 April.

Leipzig vs Atalanta at a glance When: Thursday 7 April (18:45 CET kick-off)

Where: RB Arena, Leipzig

What: UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg (second leg 14 April)

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here

Where to watch Leipzig vs Atalanta on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

See how Leipzig overcame Napoli in 2018 thriller

Given a bye to the quarter-finals after eliminating Real Sociedad in the play-offs, Leipzig lost their only previous home game against Serie A opponents, 2-0 to Napoli in 2017/18. Atalanta eliminated another Bundesliga side – Leverkusen – in the round of 16, with Leipzig boss Domenico Tedesco (born in Italy, though confusingly his name means 'German' in Italian) impressed by Gian Piero Gasperini's "well-organised team".

Line-ups

Leipzig: Gulácsi; ﻿Simakan, Orbán, Gvardiol; Klostermann, Laimer, Olmo, Kampl, Henrichs﻿; ﻿André Silva, Nkunku (play-off second leg line-up)

Suspended: none

Misses next game if booked: Adams, Kampl, Orbán, Simakan

Atalanta: Musso; Tolói, Demiral, Palomino; Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Zappacosta﻿; Malinovskyi, Koopmeiners, Muriel ﻿(round of 16 second leg line-up)

Suspended: none

Misses next game if booked: De Roon, Demiral, Pašalić, Tolói

Away goals rule abolished There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.

Form guide

Leipzig

Form guide (all competitions, most recent first): DWDWW

Where they stand: 4th in Bundesliga, German Cup semi-finals

Atalanta

Form guide (all competitions, most recent first): WWDWL

Where they stand: 5th in Serie A

Expert predictions

To follow.

What the coaches say

Highlights: Leverkusen 0-1 Atalanta

Domenico Tedesco, Leipzig coach: "I am wary of the physicality of Gasperini's team; they know how to play in different styles and formations so they are dangerous opponents. Which of their players has impressed me most? José Luis Palomino in person, but I saw Merih Demiral's match in Leverkusen on TV: exceptional. [Gian Piero Gasperini] is among the best Italian coaches together with Antonio Conte and [Carlo] Ancelotti﻿."

Gian Piero Gasperini, Atalanta coach: "It's very satisfying to reach the quarter-finals. We hope Jérémie Boga's goal [in the round of 16] will give him a confidence boost for the rest of the season. Merih Demiral has this physicality and is really strong in the air, but he also works hard, and if he can become more of an athlete via training, he can improve. We are very happy with him."