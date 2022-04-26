Júlio César recreates top Europa League saves

Júlio César knows a thing or two about goalkeeping.

In a career that spanned more than two decades, the Brazilian made over 500 appearances for club and country, a 2009/10 UEFA Champions League winners' medal with Inter the highlight of successful spells for the likes of the Nerazzurri, Benfica and Flamengo.

He may now be 42, but UEFA discovered that his goalkeeping instincts are still sharp. In this piece presented by Enterprise Rent-A-Car, he strives to emulate some of the greatest saves in UEFA Europa League history.

"I retired three years ago," he said after completing his goalkeeping obstacle course. "What did you do with me?!"

AZ's Costa Rican goalkeeper Esteban Alvarado AFP via Getty Images

Esteban Alvarado (AZ 1-0 Anji, 2013/14)

AZ's Costa Rican goalkeeper flung himself backwards to get a hand to Aleksandr Bukharov's looping header, and then completed the job by clawing the ball off the line. It was an impressive double save that received a nod of appreciation from Júlio César.

It looked an awkward stop for the Brazilian to recreate, but he nailed it at the second time of asking.

Sergio Romero (Midtjylland 2-1 Man. United, 2015/16)

Sergio Romero in flight against Midtjylland FrontzoneSport via Getty Images

Júlio César approves of Sergio Romero – "Great keeper," he said of the former United player – and was mightily impressed by his strength as he dived to his left to claw away a Paul Onuachu header, despite being wrong-footed.

"He puts a lot of power in his leg and he did a great save," said Júlio César, who was also impressed by the Argentinian's follow-up block. It took a few attempts for the Brazilian to emulate the save, but he got it spot-on.

Alexander Walke during Salzburg's meeting with Leipzig Bongarts/Getty Images

Alexander Walke (Salzburg 1-0 Leipzig, 2018/19)

It is hard to imagine how future Chelsea forward Timo Werner could have caught this shot from the edge of the box any sweeter, making Walke's flying, one-handed save toward his near post all the more impressive. "Great shot, great save," said Júlio César. "Amazing save."

Emulating Werner's splendid hit proved a challenge for the team, but the former Inter keeper managed to get his left hand in the right place when the opportunity arose.