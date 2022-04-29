Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham Europa League semi-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Eintracht Frankfurt and West Ham meet in the UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg on Thursday 5 May.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham at a glance When: Thursday 5 May (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Frankfurt Stadion, Frankfurt am Main

What: UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg

How it stands: Frankfurt lead 2-1 after the first leg

Where to watch Frankfurt vs West Ham on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

What happened in the first leg?

Highlights: West Ham 1-2 Frankfurt

Ansgar Knauff headed Frankfurt in front after 51 seconds in London but Michail Antonio managed to level after 21 minutes and the Hammers' turned up the pressure for the remainder of the half. Oliver Glasner's side showed admirable calmness, though, with Daichi Kamada tucking away a 54th-minute rebound to earn them a win. Kamada also hit the post, along with West Ham's Said Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen.

First-leg starting line-ups

Frankfurt: Trapp; ﻿Tuta, Hinteregger, Touré; Knauff, Sow, Rode, Kostić;﻿ Lindstrøm, Kamada; Borré

West Ham: Areola; Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Souček, Rice; Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals; Antonio

Away goals rule abolished There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.

Form guide

Frankfurt

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WDLWLD

Where they stand: 9th in German Bundesliga

West Ham

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LLDWLD

Where they stand: 7th in English Premier League

Expert predictions

What the coaches say

Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner speaking after the first leg in London UEFA via Getty Images

Oliver Glasner, Frankfurt coach: "To reach the final would be extraordinary, but it's only half-time. We will have 50,000 Frankfurt fans supporting us at home, and maybe 3,000 fans from West Ham, so we're really looking forward to that."

David Moyes, West Ham manager: "We didn't play well enough to get a result [in the first leg] but it's still there: it's not gone. We'll go to the second leg probably not fancied and do what we can to still make it. I hope it will do Michail Antonio good to get a goal, he works hard for the team. We need some quality up front. We need everybody to try and take their chances when they come."

Where is the 2022 Europa League final? Sevilla's Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium will stage the final on Wednesday 18 May. The winners gain a place in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.



