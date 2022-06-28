2022/23 Europa League group stage as it stands
Tuesday 28 June 2022
Who is in the 2022/23 UEFA Europa League? Who could join them? Do we know the draw seedings?
Who will line up in this season's UEFA Europa League?
Twelve teams have secured a berth in the group stage, with the remaining 20 places to be decided in qualifying this summer.
*This list is subject to final confirmation from UEFA
2022/23 group stage as it stands
ENG: Arsenal, Man. United
ESP: Real Betis, Real Sociedad
ITA: Roma, Lazio
GER: Freiburg, Union Berlin
FRA: Nantes, Rennes
POR: Braga
NED: Feyenoord
12 automatic qualifiers
*10 Europa League play-off winners
**10 sides transferring from the UEFA Champions League play-offs and third qualifying round
Do we know the draw seedings?
For the group stage draw, the teams are divided into four pots based on their UEFA club coefficients. So far we have:
100.000 Roma (ITA, UEFA Europa Conference League winners)
105.000 Man. United (ENG)
80.000 Arsenal (ENG)
53.000 Lazio (ITA)
46.000 Braga (POR)
40.000 Feyenoord (NED)
33.000 Rennes (FRA)
26.000 Real Sociedad (ESP)
21.000 Real Betis (ESP)
15.042 Union Berlin (GER)
15.042 Freiburg (GER)
12.016 Nantes (FRA)
When are this season's matches and draws?
Group stage
Matchday 1: 8 September 2022
Matchday 2: 15 September 2022
Matchday 3: 6 October 2022
Matchday 4: 13 October 2022
Matchday 5: 27 October 2022
Matchday 6: 3 November 2022
Draw dates
Group stage: 26 August
Knockout round play-offs: 7 November
Round of 16: 24 February
Quarter and semi-finals: 17 March
*All draws start in principle at 13:00 CET
Knockout phase
Knockout round play-offs: 16 & 23 February
Round of 16: 9 & 16 March 2023
Quarter-finals: 13 & 20 April 2023
Semi-finals: 11 & 18 May 2023
Final: 31 May 2023