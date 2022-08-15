UEFA Europa League group stage draw: Where is it, when is it, who is involved?
Monday 15 August 2022
All you need to know about the 2022/23 Europa League group stage draw.
The 2022/23 UEFA Europa League group stage draw is streamed live from 13:00 CET on 26 August. It takes place in Istanbul, Türkiye.
Which teams will line up in the group stage draw?
The draw will feature 12 automatic qualifiers, ten Europa League play-off winners and ten sides transferring from the UEFA Champions League play-offs or third qualifying round League path. The identity of all 32 teams will be confirmed on 25 August.
The line-up is subject to final confirmation by UEFA.
Roma (ITA)
Man. United (ENG)
Arsenal (ENG)
Lazio (ITA)
Braga (POR)
Feyenoord (NED)
Rennes (FRA)
Real Sociedad (ESP)
Real Betis (ESP)
Union Berlin (GER)
Freiburg (GER)
Nantes (FRA)
Monaco (FRA)**
Sturm Graz (AUT)**
Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL)**
Midtjylland (DEN)**
12 automatic entrants
*10 Europa League play-off winners
**10 sides transferring from the Champions League play-offs (6) or third qualifying round League path (4)
How the Europa League group stage draw works
• The 32 clubs are seeded into four groups of eight in accordance with the club coefficient rankings established at the beginning of the season and with the principles set by the Club Competitions Committee.
• Teams will be drawn into eight groups of four, each containing one team from each seeding pot.
• Clubs from the same association cannot be drawn against each other. Further restrictions will be announced before the draw.
• To ensure that paired clubs from the same country (including those playing in the UEFA Europa Conference League) have different kick-off times where possible, the eight groups will be distinguished by colour: Groups A to D red and Groups E to H blue. When a paired club is drawn, for example, in one of the red groups, the other paired club – once drawn – will be automatically assigned to one of the blue groups. Pairings will be confirmed before the draw.
What happens next?
Group winners Advance directly to the round of 16.
Group runners-up Progress to the knockout stage play-off round, where they will face eight teams transferring from the UEFA Champions League having finished third in their groups.
Third-placed teams Transfer to the UEFA Europa Conference League, where they will face the group runners-up from that competition in the knockout round play-offs.
What are the Europa League group stage dates?
Group stage
Matchday 1: 8 September 2022
Matchday 2: 15 September 2022
Matchday 3: 6 October 2022
Matchday 4: 13 October 2022
Matchday 5: 27 October 2022
Matchday 6: 3 November 2022
Draw dates
Knockout round play-offs: 7 November
Round of 16: 24 February
Quarter and semi-finals: 17 March
*All draws start at 13:00 CET
Knockout phase
Knockout round play-offs: 16 & 23 February 2023
Round of 16: 9 & 16 March 2023
Quarter-finals: 13 & 20 April 2023
Semi-finals: 11 & 18 May 2023
Final: 31 May 2023