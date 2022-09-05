Europa League group stage squads confirmed

The 32 UEFA Europa League group stage teams have submitted their player lists ahead of Matchday 1 on Thursday. Check out the competition regulations for the rules on player lists.

Click the links below to check out who made the cut for each club (*denotes players on List B).

Group stage schedule

Group A

Arsenal

Bodø/Glimt

PSV Eindhoven

Zürich

Group B

AEK Larnaca

Dynamo Kyiv

Fenerbahçe

Rennes

Group C

Betis

HJK Helsinki

Ludogorets

Roma

Group D

Braga

Malmö

St Gilloise

Union Berlin

Group E

Man United

Omonoia

Real Sociedad

Sheriff

Group F

Feyenoord

Lazio

Midtjylland

Sturm Graz

Group G

Freiburg

Nantes

Olympiacos

Qarabağ

Group H

Crvena zvezda

Ferencváros

Monaco

Trabzonspor

What are these squads?

Every club must submit two lists of players, including details such as shirt number, date of birth and nationality. A maximum 25-man List A squad needed to be submitted to the relevant association to be verified, validated and forwarded to UEFA by 24:00 CET on Friday 2 September.

The same process applies to List B, for players born after 2000 who have been on a club's books for two or three years (full details are available here). These must be submitted no later than 24:00 CET the day before each match.

Can clubs change their squads again this season?

Yes... if they get through to the knockout stage. Ahead of the knockout round play-offs, by 24:00 CET on 2 February, clubs can register a maximum of three new players. The 25-man limit remains, however.