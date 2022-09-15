UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2022/23 Europa League top scorer: Santiago Giménez tops rankings

Thursday 15 September 2022

Feyenoord's Santiago Giménez moved to the top of the UEFA Europa League goalscorers' rankings after hitting his third of the group stage against Sturm Graz.

Feyenoord's Mexican forward Santiago Giménez
Feyenoord's Mexican forward Santiago Giménez ANP/AFP via Getty Images

UEFA.com shines a spotlight on the competition's top goalscorers and providers, as well as detailing the leading scorers by Europa League season.

Full list: 2022/23 top scorers


Top scorers in 2022/23 Europa League

3 Santiago Giménez (Feyenoord)
2Matías Vecino (Lazio)
2 Tocmac Nguen (Ferencváros)
2 Michael Gregoritsch (Freiburg)
2 Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Feyenoord)
2 Willian José (Real Betis)

Players level on goals scored are ordered first on assists then on fewest minutes played.

Most assists in 2022/23 Europa League

3 Evander (Midtjylland)
2 Oussama Idrissi (Feyenoord)
2 Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma)
2 Anastasios Bakasetas (Trabzonspor)
2 Ludovic Blas (Nantes)
2 Ciro Immobile (Lazio)
2 Juan Miranda (Real Betis)
2 Kamaldeen Sulemana (Rennes)

Most goals and assists combined in 2022/23 Europa League

4 Evander (Midtjylland)
3 Oussama Idrissi (Feyenoord)
3 Tocmac Nguen (Ferencváros)
3 Matías Vecino (Lazio)
3 Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma)

Europa League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2021/22 James Tavernier (Rangers) – 7
2020/21 Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Pizzi (Benfica), Borja Mayoral (Roma), Yusuf Yazıcı (LOSC Lille) – 7
2019/20 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP & Manchester United) – 8
2018/19 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) – 11
2017/18 Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Aritz Aduriz (Athletic) – 8
2016/17 Edin Džeko (Roma) & Giuliano (Zenit) – 8
2015/16 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 10
2014/15 Alan (Salzburg) & Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – 8
2013/14 Jonathan Soriano (Salzburg) – 8
2012/13 Libor Kozák (Lazio) – 8
2011/12 Radamel Falcao (Atlético Madrid) – 12
2010/11 Radamel Falcao (Porto) – 17
2009/10 Óscar Cardozo (Benfica) & Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen) – 9

All-time Europa League top scorers
