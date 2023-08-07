2023/24 UEFA Europa League: Matches, final, key dates

The 2023/24 campaign is the 53rd season of this club competition, the 15th since it was rebranded from UEFA Cup to UEFA Europa League, and the third since the introduction of the new format. It kicks off on 10 August 2023 and runs until the final on 22 May 2024.

Please note that dates are subject to change.

Europa League 2023/24 match schedule

When are the 2023/24 Europa League qualifiers?

﻿Third qualifying round: 10 and 17 August 2023

Play-offs: 24 and 31 August 2023

When are the 2023/24 Europa League group stage matches?

Matchday 1: 21 September 2023

Matchday 2: 5 October 2023

Matchday 3: 26 October 2023

Matchday 4: 9 November 2023

Matchday 5: 30 November 2023

Matchday 6: 14 December 2023

When is the 2023/24 Europa League knockout stage?

Knockout round play-offs: 15 and 22 February 2024

Round of 16: 7 and 14 March 2024

Quarter-finals: 11 and 18 April 2024

Semi-finals: 2 and 9 May 2024

Final: 22 May 2024

When are the 2023/24 Europa League draws?

Third qualifying round: 24 July 2023

Play-off round: 7 August 2023

Group stage: 1 September 2023

Knockout round play-off: 18 December 2023

Round of 16: 23 February 2024

Quarter-finals & Semi-finals: 15 March 2024

The 2023/24 UEFA Europa League season will conclude at the Dublin Arena in the Republic of Ireland.

With a capacity in excess of 50,000, the Dublin Arena is the home of the Republic of Ireland's national football and Ireland's rugby union team. First opened in 2010, the stadium will be staging its second UEFA Europa League decider, having been the venue for the all-Portuguese final of 2011 between Porto and Braga, when Radamel Falcao scored the only goal as the Dragons took the trophy.