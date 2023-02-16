Barcelona 2-2 Man United: All square in Camp Nou thriller

Barcelona and Manchester United played out a thrilling first-leg draw to leave their UEFA Europa League knockout play-off tie evenly poised.

Key moments 8': Lewandowski denied by De Gea

29': Ter Stegen keeps out Weghorst effort

50': Alonso heads in Barcelona opener

53': Rashford fires United level

59': Koundé diverts in Rashford cross

76': Raphinha cross goes in for 2-2

Match in brief: Raphinha denies inspirational Rashford

An end-to-end first half ended goalless, thanks in part to both goalkeepers as David de Gea denied Robert Lewandowski before Marc-Andre Ter Stergen saved from both Wout Weghorst and the in-form Marcus Rashford.

It was the home side who took the lead five minutes into the second half when Marcos Alonso timed his run perfectly to meet a deep corner and head low into the bottom corner.

But Rashford quickly brought United level when he collected Fred's through ball and slotted past Ter Stegen at his near post.

And Rashford was involved soon after as his side went ahead, his low cross diverted into his own goal by Jules Koundé.

The home side ensured parity when Raphinha's cross in from the right-hand side was missed by everyone and crept in, and Barcelona might even have won it, Casemiro's clearance bouncing back off his own post.

As it happened: Barcelona 2-2 Man United

Graham Hunter, Barcelona reporter

Pre-match there was a lot of chat from both clubs about how this match-up didn't only have the 'flavour' of a Champions League tie – they both wished that it were so. For Barcelona the first 90 minutes were a pretty stern reminder of Champions League failings. Micro errors costing goals. Quality of creative play not being ruthlessly converted into goals. And, to boot, Gavi suspended, with key players Sergio Busquets, Ousmane Dembélé and even Pedri far from sure to be available for Old Trafford.

Richard Martin, Man United reporter

This fixture was the biggest test of United's resurgent run since losing to Arsenal in January and confirmed the progress made by Erik ten Hag's side. They played Barcelona off the Camp Nou pitch for long spells and looked on track for their first ever away win against the Catalan side before their concentration and confidence faded in the final 15 minutes, costing them their lead and almost the match. But this is still an excellent result and a performance that can be the platform to progress at Old Trafford next week.

Reaction

Paul Scholes, BT Sport "I really think United would have been happy with a draw before the game, but if you look at how it went tonight – I thought they were excellent. It was a breathless game. I don't think it's an amazing Barcelona team but this is set up perfectly for the second leg."

Key stats

Barcelona have lost only one of their last 11 UEFA club competition matches against Man. United (W5 D5).

United are unbeaten in their last seven European away games (W4 D3).

Marcus Rashford scored his 22nd goal of the season – he netted just five times in 2021/22.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 14 home UEFA competition matches against English sides (W9 D5) stretching back to February 2007.

Line-ups

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Koundé, Ronald Araújo, Alonso (Christensen 66), Jordi Alba (Balde 67); Pedri (Sergi Roberto 41), De Jong, Kessie (Fati 67); Raphinha (Ferran Torres 83), Lewandowski, Gavi.

Man United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Shaw, Malacia; Casemiro, Fred; Sancho (Garnacho 81), Bruno Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst.