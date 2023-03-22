Feyenoord vs Roma Europa League quarter-final first leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Wednesday, 22 March 2023
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg between Feyenoord and Roma.
Feyenoord and Roma meet in their UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg on Thursday 13 April.
Feyenoord vs Roma at a glance
When: Thursday 13 April (18:45 CET kick-off)
Where: Stadion Feijenoord 'De Kuip', Rotterdam
What: UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Winners face Leverkusen or Union SG in the semi-finals, playing the home leg first
Where to watch Feyenoord vs Roma on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Feyenoord and Roma need few introductions; the two teams met in last season's UEFA Europa Conference League final, with Nicolò Zaniolo scoring the only goal as José Mourinho's side took the title in Tirana. The pair had previously crossed paths in the 2014/15 Europa League round of 32, drawing 1-1 in Rome before Roma won the return leg 2-1 in Rotterdam.
The Rotterdam club had two players sent off in that latter game but will hope to keep their cool this time. Arne Slot's side are top of the Dutch Eredivisie and are this season's Europa League leading scorers with 21 goals. No Mourinho side should be written off lightly, but Roma have been on a lean run of late, a derby defeat by Lazio on 19 March prompting some soul-searching.
Previous line-ups
Feyenoord: Wellenreuther; Lopez, Hancko, Trauner, Geertruida; Kökçü, Szymański, Wieffer; Idrissi, Gimenez, Jahanbakhsh
Roma: Rui Patrício; Karsdorp, Mancini, Ibañez, Smalling, Spinazzola; Pellegrini, Cristante, Wijnaldum, Dybala; Belotti
Form guide
Feyenoord
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWDWW
Where they stand: 1st in Dutch Eredivisie
Roma
Form (all competitions, most recent first): LDLWWL
Where they stand: 5th in Italian Serie A
Expert predictions
Feyenoord reporter
Roma reporter
View from the camps
Arne Slot, Feyenoord coach: "It's a very nice opportunity for us. Do we have a chance? It would be absurd to say no. We lost the final in Albania, but that game was close. Roma managed to strengthen their team over the summer, while we have an almost completely new squad. But it's a good fixture."
Orkun Kökçü, Feyenoord midfielder: "We were having lunch and we saw that the opponent would be Roma. And then the feeling was immediately that of wanting revenge. At the time [of last season's final], we were very close. It's definitely a good fixture."
José Mourinho, Roma coach: "This season's Europa League is a tough one – we've knocked out two top sides in RB Salzburg and Real Sociedad so far. We've now made it to the quarter-finals and many top sides have reached this stage."
Chris Smalling, Roma defender: "We're in the quarter-finals now so we, like all the other teams, can compete for the trophy. The level of the teams involved is much higher now."
Where is the 2023 Europa League final?
Budapest's Puskás Aréna will host the final on 31 May 2023.
The winners gain a place in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.