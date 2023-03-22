Juventus vs Sporting CP Europa League quarter-final first leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Juventus and Sporting CP meet in their UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg on Thursday 13 April.

Juventus vs Sporting CP at a glance When: Thursday 13 April (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Juventus Stadium, Turin

What: UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Winners face Man United or Sevilla in the semi-finals, playing the home leg first

Where to watch Juventus vs Sporting CP on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Both sides started the season in the UEFA Champions League, and they have former players in common (Paulo Sousa, Alberto Aquilani, etc), while current Sporting CP goalkeeper Franco Israel is a graduate of the Juve academy. The teams have also met before, in the 2017/18 Champions League group stage, when Massimiliano Allegri's Juve won 2-1 Turin and then drew 1-1 in the return fixture in Lisbon.

Juventus have already lost at home to a Lisbon side this season, Benfica leaving Turin with a 2-1 success in the Champions League group stage despite going 1-0 down in the first five minutes. However, Italy has not been a happy destination historically for the Lions: they have yet to win in 14 UEFA competition away games on Italian soil (D3 L11).

Highlights: Juventus 2-1 Sporting, 2017/18

Previous line-ups

Juventus: Szczęsny; Danilo, Bremer, Gatti; Cuadrado, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostić; Vlahović, Kean

Sporting CP: Adán; St. Juste, Diomande, Gonçalo Inácio; Ricardo Esgaio, Pedro Gonçalves, Ugarte, Matheus Reis; Edwards, Paulinho, Francisco Trincão

Juventus

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWWLW

Where they stand: 7th in Italian Serie A

Sporting CP

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWDWWW

Where they stand: 4th in Portuguese Liga

Expert predictions

Juventus reporter

To follow

Sporting CP reporter

To follow

Highlights: Juventus 1-2 Benfica

View from the camps

Massimiliano Allegri, Juventus coach: "Sporting CP? They're a good team. They have good technique and enthusiasm; they are young but good﻿."

Rúben Amorim, Sporting CP coach: "We can win any game or lose against any team. If we [take the shoot-out win at Arsenal] as a starting point, we are on the right path. The league is our priority, but when the Europa League comes around, we will see what happens."

Gianluca Pessotto on Juventus' Sporting test