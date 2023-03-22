UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Juventus vs Sporting CP Europa League quarter-final first leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Wednesday, 22 March 2023

When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg between Juventus and Sporting CP.

Massimiliano Allegri oversees Juventus's 2-1 win against Sporting CP in 2017
Massimiliano Allegri oversees Juventus's 2-1 win against Sporting CP in 2017 Juventus FC via Getty Images

Juventus and Sporting CP meet in their UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg on Thursday 13 April.

Juventus vs Sporting CP at a glance

When: Thursday 13 April (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Juventus Stadium, Turin
What: UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Winners face Man United or Sevilla in the semi-finals, playing the home leg first

Where to watch Juventus vs Sporting CP on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Both sides started the season in the UEFA Champions League, and they have former players in common (Paulo Sousa, Alberto Aquilani, etc), while current Sporting CP goalkeeper Franco Israel is a graduate of the Juve academy. The teams have also met before, in the 2017/18 Champions League group stage, when Massimiliano Allegri's Juve won 2-1 Turin and then drew 1-1 in the return fixture in Lisbon.

Juventus have already lost at home to a Lisbon side this season, Benfica leaving Turin with a 2-1 success in the Champions League group stage despite going 1-0 down in the first five minutes. However, Italy has not been a happy destination historically for the Lions: they have yet to win in 14 UEFA competition away games on Italian soil (D3 L11).

Highlights: Juventus 2-1 Sporting, 2017/18

Previous line-ups

Juventus: Szczęsny; Danilo, Bremer, Gatti; Cuadrado, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostić; Vlahović, Kean

Sporting CP: Adán; St. Juste, Diomande, Gonçalo Inácio; Ricardo Esgaio, Pedro Gonçalves, Ugarte, Matheus Reis; Edwards, Paulinho, Francisco Trincão

Form guide

Juventus
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWWLW
Where they stand: 7th in Italian Serie A

Sporting CP
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWDWWW
Where they stand: 4th in Portuguese Liga

Expert predictions

Juventus reporter
To follow

Sporting CP reporter
To follow

Highlights: Juventus 1-2 Benfica

View from the camps

Massimiliano Allegri, Juventus coach: "Sporting CP? They're a good team. They have good technique and enthusiasm; they are young but good﻿."

Rúben Amorim, Sporting CP coach: "We can win any game or lose against any team. If we [take the shoot-out win at Arsenal] as a starting point, we are on the right path. The league is our priority, but when the Europa League comes around, we will see what happens."

Gianluca Pessotto on Juventus' Sporting test

Where is the 2023 Europa League final?

Budapest's Puskás Aréna will host the final on 31 May 2023.

The winners gain a place in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.

