Leverkusen vs Union SG Europa League quarter-final first leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Wednesday, 22 March 2023
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg between Leverkusen and Union SG.
Leverkusen and Union SG meet in their UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg on Thursday 13 April.
Leverkusen vs Union SG at a glance
When: Thursday 13 April (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: BayArena, Leverkusen
What: UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Winners face Feyenoord or Roma in the semi-finals, playing the away leg first
Where to watch Leverkusen vs Union SG on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Leverkusen may have little to go on in terms of previous meetings as they prepare to take on Belgian surprise package Union SG, but the 1987/88 UEFA Cup winners will know to be wary of Karel Geraerts' side, who eliminated high-ranking Bundesliga opponents Union Berlin in the last round, having eclipsed the same team in the group stage.
The Werkself had a miserable start to the season but have picked themselves up in impressive fashion under new coach Xabi Alonso, a 2-1 win against Bayern München on 19 March a significant coup. Union SG, meanwhile, continue to live the dream during their first season in UEFA club competition, with Victor Boniface (a summer signing from Bodø/Glimt) one of the competition's top scorers, with five goals.
Previous line-ups
Leverkusen: Hradecky; Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie; Frimpong, Palacios, Andrich, Bakker; Diaby, Wirtz; Azmoun
Union SG: Moris; Nieuwkoop, Kandouss, Burgess, Van Der Heyden; Lynen, Teuma, Lapoussin; Adingra, Amani, Boniface
Form guide
Leverkusen
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWWWD
Where they stand: 8th in German Bundesliga
Union SG
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWDWL
Where they stand: 2nd in Belgian First League
Expert predictions
Leverkusen reporter
View from the camps
Xabi Alonso, Leverkusen coach: "We know the team; we watched them in the group stage. They are not an easy side to play. As we were against Ferencváros [in the round of 16], we have to be very focused and avoid making mistakes. If we can do that, we have a good chance."
Simon Rolfes, Leverkusen sporting director: "They showed how good they are in their games against Union Berlin. We are looking forward to starting with a home game and trying to lay the foundation for qualifying again. We will do all we can to get to the semi-finals."
Karel Geraerts, Union SG coach: "It will not be easy. Their league position is irrelevant; they are all strong teams in Germany. If we want to qualify, and that is the objective, then we will have to be at our absolute best, as we were against Union Berlin. I am happy that we can finish the tie at home."
Where is the 2023 Europa League final?
Budapest's Puskás Aréna will host the final on 31 May 2023.
The winners gain a place in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.