Leverkusen vs Union SG Europa League quarter-final first leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Leverkusen and Union SG meet in their UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg on Thursday 13 April.

Leverkusen vs Union SG at a glance When: Thursday 13 April (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: BayArena, Leverkusen

What: UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg

Winners face Feyenoord or Roma in the semi-finals, playing the away leg first

What do you need to know?

Leverkusen may have little to go on in terms of previous meetings as they prepare to take on Belgian surprise package Union SG, but the 1987/88 UEFA Cup winners will know to be wary of Karel Geraerts' side, who eliminated high-ranking Bundesliga opponents Union Berlin in the last round, having eclipsed the same team in the group stage.

The Werkself had a miserable start to the season﻿ but have picked themselves up in impressive fashion under new coach Xabi Alonso, a 2-1 win against Bayern München on 19 March a significant coup. Union SG, meanwhile, continue to live the dream during their first season in UEFA club competition, with Victor Boniface (a summer signing from Bodø/Glimt) one of the competition's top scorers, with five goals.

Highlights: Ferencváros 0-2 Leverkusen

Previous line-ups

Leverkusen: Hradecky; Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie; Frimpong, Palacios, Andrich, Bakker; Diaby, Wirtz; Azmoun

Union SG: Moris; Nieuwkoop, Kandouss, Burgess, Van Der Heyden; Lynen, Teuma, Lapoussin; Adingra, Amani, Boniface

Leverkusen

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWWWD

Where they stand: 8th in German Bundesliga

Union SG

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWDWL

Where they stand: 2nd in Belgian First League

Expert predictions

Leverkusen reporter

Highlights: Union SG 3-0 Union Berlin

View from the camps

Xabi Alonso, Leverkusen coach: "﻿We know the team; we watched them in the group stage. They are not an easy side to play. As we were against Ferencváros [in the round of 16], we have to be very focused and avoid making mistakes. If we can do that, we have a good chance."

Simon Rolfes, Leverkusen sporting director: "They showed how good they are in their games against Union Berlin. We are looking forward to starting with a home game and trying to lay the foundation for qualifying again. We will do all we can to get to the semi-finals."

Karel Geraerts, Union SG coach: "It will not be easy. Their league position is irrelevant; they are all strong teams in Germany. If we want to qualify, and that is the objective, then we will have to be at our absolute best, as we were against Union Berlin. I am happy that we can finish the tie at home."

Stefan Kiessling: 'Leverkusen not in quarter-finals by accident'