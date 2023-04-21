UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Europa League final tickets go on sale via UEFA.com

Friday, April 21, 2023

The ticket sales process for the 2023 UEFA Europa League final has started on UEFA.com – find out how to apply. The final takes place in Budapest on 31 May.

Budapest's Puskás Aréna, stage for the 2023 Europa League final
Budapest's Puskás Aréna, stage for the 2023 Europa League final UEFA via Getty Images

Ticket sales for the 2023 UEFA Europa League final have started exclusively via UEFA.com and will run until 28 April at 14:00 CEST.

As usual, fans of the two teams and the general public are being allocated the majority of the tickets for the final, which will be played at Budapest's Puskás Aréna in Hungary on Wednesday 31 May, kicking off at 21:00 CEST.

Apply for tickets

A total of 46,800 tickets out of 63,000 (the stadium’s capacity for the final) are available for fans and the general public to purchase. The two teams that reach the final will receive 15,000 each, while the remaining tickets are being offered for sale to fans worldwide via UEFA.com.

The ticket sale and allocation process for the tickets reserved for the fans of the finalists will be organised by the clubs involved. The remaining tickets are for the local organising structure, UEFA and national associations, commercial partners and broadcasters.

For the sales process on UEFA.com, tickets will not be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Instead, a ballot will be conducted to allocate the tickets once the application period has ended.

In the ticket portal, applicants can choose whether they want to enter the lottery in any case or only if their team qualifies. For the lottery, the ticket quota will be allocated fairly between these two groups of applicants, taking account of the number of applications received within each group.

Ticket prices for the 2023 Europa League final

The price categories for tickets for the general public are as follows, and you can apply for up to four tickets per person:

Category 4: €40
Category 3: €65
Category 2: €100
Category 1: €150

Accessibility tickets for disabled spectators are available for €40 (ticket priced at Category 4 rate and one companion ticket provided for free).

Apply for tickets

How you get your tickets

Tickets will be delivered by means of the official UEFA mobile tickets app a few days before the match. Ticket holders will need to download the official app, which is available for Android and iPhone users. The app allows fans to securely download, transfer, keep and assign guest tickets anytime and anywhere. The FAQ section of the app includes videos on how to use mobile tickets.

