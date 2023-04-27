Roma vs Leverkusen Europa League semi-final first leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Thursday, April 27, 2023
Article summary
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg between Roma and Leverkusen.
Article top media content
Article body
Roma and Leverkusen meet in the UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg on Thursday 11 May.
Roma vs Leverkusen at a glance
When: Thursday 11 May (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Stadio Olimpico, Rome
What: UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Where to watch Roma vs Leverkusen on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Europa Conference League winners last season, Roma have made the step up into the Europa League in some style, José Mourinho's side underlining their determination when they overcame Feyenoord (their opponents in that Europa Conference League final) with two goals in extra time in the quarter-final second leg. Just as he did in 2003/04 when he upgraded the UEFA Cup for the UEFA Champions League with Porto, the Special One is closing in on winning a second major club competition in successive campaigns.
Leverkusen, though, will not be giving anything away, with Xabi Alonso (who played under Mourinho at Real Madrid) having transformed his side from early-season strugglers to a real force in Europe and in Germany. This is his side's first knockout contest with Roma, though they have met in four UEFA Champions League group stage games with inconclusive results: both sides have the record W1 D2 L1 against each other.
Possible line-ups
Roma*: Rui Patrício; Spinazzola, Mancini, Diego Llorente, Smalling, Zalewski; Pellegrini, Wijnaldum, Matić, Cristante; Belotti
Leverkusen*: Hradecky; Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie; Frimpong, Amiri, Andrich, Bakker; Diaby, Hlozek, Wirtz
*line-ups from quarter-final second legs
Form guide
Roma
Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWWLWW
Where they stand: 5th in Italian Serie A
Leverkusen
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWDDWW
Where they stand: 6th in German Bundesliga
Expert predictions
Francesco Corda, Roma reporter
To follow
James Thorogood, Leverkusen reporter
To follow
What the coaches say
José Mourinho, Roma coach: "I have enough experience to understand the work I am doing. I am balanced; I am in a phase where the players and the fans are more important. I try to give joy to the fans and to make the boys grow. We have limits, but this team is a family."
Xabi Alonso, Leverkusen coach: "We are focused on the semi-finals and are looking forward to preparing well. The energy is good. Being in the semi-finals is great, but once you get there you want more. We will do everything to win."
Where is the 2023 Europa League final?
The second leg takes place in Leverkusen on 18 May, with the winners advancing to the 2023 Europa League final against Juventus or Sevilla.
Roma or Leverkusen will be the nominal away team in the final.
Budapest's Puskás Aréna (pictured) will host this season's final on 31 May.