Moussa Diaby on Leverkusen transformation, Roma test and Xabi Alonso

Moussa Diaby has been a key figure in Bayer Leverkusen's progress to the UEFA Europa League semi-finals this season. The French winger has scored three goals and laid on two assists in six appearances in the competition so far, and will be hoping to add to that tally when his side face Roma in the final four.

Ahead of their semi-final opener, Diaby talked UEFA.com through the team's campaign so far, the influence of Xabi Alonso and his leadership on the pitch.

On the Roma tie

It's going to be a great match. Both teams are going to fight to win, and we know how strong the Italian clubs are at the moment. I'm expecting a big occasion because we know Roma, we know their coach and their passionate fans. We're going to need our supporters, too. We'll need them to motivate us to play two great games so that we can make it to the final for them.

On Leverkusen's young squad

We may be a young team, but we're also a very mature one. Players here know what they want to achieve, and we also know what we shouldn't do. Young players need to be told what to do at times, and that's what their older peers are there for.

Personally, I don't really like telling someone off if they've done something silly. I'd rather be a leader and contribute on the pitch. I want to help the team improve and rally the troops when things aren't going our way. That's the type of person I am, rather than someone who enjoys putting his team-mates in line off the pitch.

On coach Xabi Alonso's influence

When he got here, the first thing he did was to change the mentality within the squad. He asked us to forget about what happened before he got there, and told us to play as if we were starting a new season.

He brought his experience to the club; he uses what he has been through as a player to help us improve on a daily basis. He's done really well so far, so long may it continue. We're very happy that he's our head coach, the team is playing well and we're heading in the right direction; that's why we've managed to climb up the Bundesliga table and reach the Europa League semi-finals.

On his role in the team

[Xabi Alonso] wants me to contribute, to show that I'm an important player and that I'm capable of pulling the team in the right direction by playing well, scoring goals and providing assists. If my team-mates see me do that, they'll want to do the same themselves. That's why this team is so consistent, everyone here has the same mindset: a winning mentality.

On Leverkusen's chances of winning Europa League

We know we deserve to be here, and we've managed to raise our game when we had to. Reaching the semi-finals is no mean feat, as the club hadn't reached the last four of a European competition for a long time. We deserve to be here, and we'll do everything in our power to reach the final.

