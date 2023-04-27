Juventus vs Sevilla Europa League semi-final first leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Thursday, April 27, 2023
Article summary
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg between Juventus and Sevilla.
Article top media content
Article body
Juventus and Sevilla meet in the UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg on Thursday 11 May.
Juventus vs Sevilla at a glance
When: Thursday 11 May (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Juventus Stadium, Turin
What: UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Where to watch Juventus vs Sevilla on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
In four meetings in the UEFA Champions League group stage, Juventus have had more or less the better of Sevilla: W2 D1 L1 F5 A2. The Spanish side have not scored in either of their previous games in Turin, but Juve have lost their last two home games against Liga clubs: 2-0 against Barcelona in 2020 and 3-0 to Villarreal in March last year.
Juve's European pedigree is impressive; two-time European champions, they also won three editions of the UEFA Cup, but have been without a major European trophy since their UEFA Champions League success in 1995/96. Since then, Sevilla have won an unprecedented six editions of this competition, most recently in 2019/20. After a season in which they flirted with relegation at one point, Sevilla are seemingly back on song, their elimination of Man United in the last round a reminder Thursdays have been their favourite footballing nights for some time.
Possible line-ups
Juventus*: Szczęsny; Danilo, Bremer, Alex Sandro; Cuadrado, Miretti, Locatelli, Rabiot, Chiesa; Di María, Vlahović
Sevilla*: Bounou; Navas, Badé, Marcão, Acuña; Gudelj, Fernando; Ocampos, Rakitić, Lamela; En-Nesyri
*line-ups from quarter-final second legs
Form guide
Juventus
Form (all competitions, most recent first): LLDLWL
Where they stand: 3rd in Italian Serie A
Sevilla
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWDDW
Where they stand: 12th in Spanish Liga
Expert predictions
Fabio Balaudo, Juventus reporter
To follow
Simon Hart, Sevilla reporter
To follow
What the coaches say
Massimiliano Allegri, Juventus coach: "I like to play with three midfielders, also because of the characteristics of those I have at my disposal. Against Sporting [in the quarter-final decider], we had to open the game, but we rushed the play in the box and more patience was needed. We didn't shoot much from outside the box and we must improve."
José Luis Mendilibar, Sevilla coach: "What have I brought to Sevilla? Simplicity, I imagine. I am the way I am and that's that. I've been in a lot of teams at all levels. I started in regional football and now we're in the semis of the Europa League with a good team. I've not complicated things for anybody. It's simplicity above all, which is a key thing in football."
Where is the 2023 Europa League final?
The second leg takes place in Seville on 18 May, with the winners advancing to the 2023 Europa League final against Roma or Leverkusen.
Juventus or Sevilla will be the nominal home team for the final.
Budapest's Puskás Aréna (pictured) will host this season's final on 31 May.