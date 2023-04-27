Juventus vs Sevilla Europa League semi-final first leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Juventus and Sevilla meet in the UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg on Thursday 11 May.

Juventus vs Sevilla at a glance When: Thursday 11 May (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Juventus Stadium, Turin

What: UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here



Where to watch Juventus vs Sevilla on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

In four meetings in the UEFA Champions League group stage, Juventus have had more or less the better of Sevilla: W2 D1 L1 F5 A2. The Spanish side have not scored in either of their previous games in Turin, but Juve have lost their last two home games against Liga clubs: 2-0 against Barcelona in 2020 and 3-0 to Villarreal in March last year.

Juve's European pedigree is impressive; two-time European champions, they also won three editions of the UEFA Cup, but have been without a major European trophy since their UEFA Champions League success in 1995/96. Since then, Sevilla have won an unprecedented six editions of this competition, most recently in 2019/20. After a season in which they flirted with relegation at one point, Sevilla are seemingly back on song, their elimination of Man United in the last round a reminder Thursdays have been their favourite footballing nights for some time.

Possible line-ups

Juventus*: Szczęsny; Danilo, Bremer, Alex Sandro; Cuadrado, Miretti, Locatelli, Rabiot, Chiesa; Di María, Vlahović

Sevilla*: Bounou; Navas, Badé, Marcão, Acuña; Gudelj, Fernando; Ocampos, Rakitić, Lamela; En-Nesyri

*line-ups from quarter-final second legs

Form guide

Juventus

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LLDLWL

Where they stand: 3rd in Italian Serie A﻿ ﻿

Sevilla

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWDDW

Where they stand: 12th in Spanish Liga﻿ ﻿

Highlights: Sevilla 3-0 Man United

Expert predictions

Fabio Balaudo, Juventus reporter

To follow

Simon Hart, Sevilla reporter

To follow

What the coaches say

Massimiliano Allegri, Juventus coach: "I like to play with three midfielders, also because of the characteristics of those I have at my disposal. Against Sporting [in the quarter-final decider], we had to open the game, but we rushed the play in the box and more patience was needed. We didn't shoot much from outside the box and we must improve﻿."

José Luis Mendilibar, Sevilla coach: "What have I brought to Sevilla? Simplicity, I imagine. I am the way I am and that's that. I've been in a lot of teams at all levels. I started in regional football and now we're in the semis of the Europa League with a good team. I've not complicated things for anybody. It's simplicity above all, which is a key thing in football."