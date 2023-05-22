Europa League final preview: Sevilla vs Roma – where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups, form guide
Monday, May 22, 2023
When is it? What channel is it on? What are the possible line-ups? What's the prize? All you need to know about the UEFA Europa League final between Sevilla and Roma.
Sevilla meet Roma in the UEFA Europa League final at Budapest's Puskás Aréna on Wednesday 31 May.
Sevilla vs Roma at a glance
When: Wednesday 31 May (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Puskás Aréna, Budapest
What: UEFA Europa League final
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Where to watch the Europa League final on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
The most successful side in the history of the competition, Sevilla have the opportunity to win the trophy for a seventh time at the end of what has been a trying season. Under their third coach of the campaign, José Luis Mendilibar, they have staved off relegation fears at home and eliminated Manchester United and Juventus en route to Budapest.
Roma have had a less fraught campaign domestically but have once more been enjoying their Thursday nights. Having guided his side to the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League title last season, José Mourinho is now angling to be the first coach to win this competition with three different sides, having done so with both Porto (2002/03) and United (2016/17).
Possible starting line-ups
Sevilla: Bounou; Jesús Navas, Badé, Gudelj, Alex Telles; Fernando, Rakitić; Ocampos, Óliver Torres, Bryan Gil; En-Nesyri
Roma: Rui Patrício; Mancini, Smalling, Ibañez; Zeki Çelik, Cristante, Matić, Spinazzola; Dybala, Pellegrini; Abraham
Form guide
Sevilla
Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWWDWL
Where they stand: 9th in Spanish Liga
Roma
Form (all competitions, most recent first): DDWLDD
Where they stand: 7th in Italian Serie A
Expert predictions
Simon Hart, Sevilla reporter
Francesco Corda, Roma reporter
Everything comes down to these 90 minutes. The final against Sevilla could give Roma back-to-back European trophies, UEFA Champions League qualification and the chance to play in the UEFA Super Cup, so the stakes are high. Mourinho hopes to have key players like Chris Smalling and Paulo Dybala back to full fitness after their recent injuries and the Argentinian's return, in particular, would be instrumental in helping the Roma attack, who have had some struggles this season. Against the six-time champions, the Giallorossi will need the usual great defensive performance and heart, but also goals and Dybala's left foot would certainly help their cause.
View from the camps
José Luis Mendilibar, Sevilla coach: "Our aim was to do our best in this competition and everything is going well: we have eliminated two great teams in Manchester United and Juve and we will present ourselves in Budapest against another great team and another great coach. People did not expect we would do something like this and we have achieved it."
José Mourinho, Roma coach: "My concern was getting to the final. Sevilla are a very strong team and have great experience. [In the run-up to the game] we'll think about it. Now we are thinking about the Italian league."
What do the 2023 Europa League winners get?
The UEFA Europa League trophy stands at 65cm tall and weighs 15kg. A silver cup on a yellow marble plinth, it was designed and crafted by the Bertoni workshop in Milan. Just above the plinth, a group of players seem to be jostling for the ball, when, in fact, they are supporting the octagonal 'cup' which is emblazoned with the UEFA emblem.
The 2022/23 winners also gain a place in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.