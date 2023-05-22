Europa League final preview: Sevilla vs Roma – where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups, form guide

Sevilla meet Roma in the UEFA Europa League final at Budapest's Puskás Aréna on Wednesday 31 May.

Where to watch the Europa League final on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

The most successful side in the history of the competition, Sevilla have the opportunity to win the trophy for a seventh time at the end of what has been a trying season. Under their third coach of the campaign, José Luis Mendilibar, they have staved off relegation fears at home and eliminated Manchester United and Juventus en route to Budapest.

Roma have had a less fraught campaign domestically but have once more been enjoying their Thursday nights. Having guided his side to the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League title last season, José Mourinho is now angling to be the first coach to win this competition with three different sides, having done so with both Porto (2002/03) and United (2016/17).

Great Europa League final goals

Meet the finalists

Possible starting line-ups

Sevilla: Bounou; Jesús Navas, Badé, Gudelj, Alex Telles; Fernando, Rakitić; Ocampos, Óliver Torres, Bryan Gil; En-Nesyri﻿

Roma: Rui Patrício; Mancini, Smalling, Ibañez; Zeki Çelik, Cristante, Matić, Spinazzola; Dybala, Pellegrini; Abraham



Form guide

Sevilla

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWWDWL

Where they stand: ﻿9th in Spanish Liga

Roma

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DDWLDD

Where they stand: 7th in Italian Serie A

Road to the Europa League final: All Sevilla's goals

Expert predictions

Simon Hart, Sevilla reporter

Francesco Corda, Roma reporter

Everything comes down to these 90 minutes. The final against Sevilla could give Roma back-to-back European trophies, UEFA Champions League qualification and the chance to play in the UEFA Super Cup, so the stakes are high. Mourinho hopes to have key players like Chris Smalling and Paulo Dybala back to full fitness after their recent injuries and the Argentinian's return, in particular, would be instrumental in helping the Roma attack, who have had some struggles this season. Against the six-time champions, the Giallorossi will need the usual great defensive performance and heart, but also goals and Dybala's left foot would certainly help their cause.

Road to the Europa League final: All of Roma's goals

View from the camps

José Luis Mendilibar, Sevilla coach: "Our aim was to do our best in this competition and everything is going well: we have eliminated two great teams in Manchester United and Juve and we will present ourselves in Budapest against another great team and another great coach. People did not expect we would do something like this and we have achieved it."

José Mourinho, Roma coach: "My concern was getting to the final. Sevilla are a very strong team and have great experience. [In the run-up to the game] we'll think about it. Now we are thinking about the Italian league."