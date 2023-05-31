UEFA Europa League: 2022/23 in numbers

1 Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first ever Europa League goal in Manchester United's 2-0 win against Sheriff in the group stage. The Portuguese forward's only previous appearance in the competition had come for Sporting CP back in the 2002/03 UEFA Cup.

2 Roma have reached as many UEFA club competition finals in the past two years as in the rest of their history (1984 European Cup﻿, 1991 UEFA Cup).

3 Three players recorded hat-tricks in the 2022/23 Europa League: Vitinha (Union Saint-Gilloise 3-3 Braga), Kevin Volland (Monaco 4-1 Crvena zvezda) and Ángel Di María (Nantes 0-3 Juventus).

4 There were a record number of penalty shoot-outs: in the knockout round play-offs, Leverkusen beat Monaco and Shakhtar overcame Rennes, while in the round of 16 Sporting CP stunned Arsenal before Sevilla's final triumph against Roma.

4 Roma lost four matches en route to the Europa League final, all by a single goal: against Ludogorets, Betis, Salzburg and Feyenoord.

5 Union Berlin recovered from losing their opening two games with a record-equalling run of five clean sheets – all six of the German side's group games ended 1-0!

6 Feyenoord twice equalled the biggest margin of victory for a Europa League game, beating Sturm Graz 6-0 in the group stage and Shakhtar 7-1 in the round of 16.

6 For a sixth successive season, Manchester United's European ambitions were ended by Spanish opposition. Sevilla are responsible for half, in 2017/18, 2019/20 and again in 2022/23.

6 Union Saint-Gilloise's Victor Boniface and Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford were the competition's joint-top scorers in 2022/23 – their hauls of six goals would not have taken the prize in any other Europa League campaign.

7 Sevilla made it seven wins in seven UEFA Cup/Europa League finals (and semi-finals).

12 Sevilla have not lost at home to non-Spanish opposition in the Europa League, qualifying included, in 12 years, since eventual winners Porto edged them out on away goals in the 2010/11 round of 32.

17 Jesús Navas appeared in his fourth final victory, 17 years after his first. The wing-back has featured in four of Sevilla's seven triumphs (2006, 2007, 2020, 2023); only José Antonio Reyes, with five, has played in more final wins.

24 Ferencváros won their group to become the first Hungarian team to reach the Europa League last 16. Hungary are the 24th nation to be represented at that stage.

41 Real Betis winger Joaquín set new marks this season as the Europa League's oldest goalscorer (41 years 56 days) and oldest outfield player (41 years 238 days).

62 At 62 years 78 days, Mendilibar becomes the Europa League's oldest winning coach, beating the previous record held by Maurizio Sarri (60 years 139 days).

69 Rui Patrício, Roma's goalkeeper for 14 of their 15 games, has played a record 69 games in the Europa League era, group stage to final.

90,255 The Europa League attendance record was smashed for Barcelona's 2-2 draw with Manchester United at the Camp Nou in the knockout round play-offs.