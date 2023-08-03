Molten unveils official match ball for 2023/24 UEFA Europa League season

Molten has revealed the official match ball for the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League season, with a surface finish and texture improving the flight and allowing players to elevate their game with more accurate passing and shooting.

Like last season, the ball features the Europa League's energy wave, which represents the journey of clubs across the continent, expressing their highs and lows throughout the competition. The two large energy waves facing one another are a representation of the two teams on the pitch, anxiously awaiting kick-off.

Molten's ACENTEC technology produces a smooth, seamless cover that cannot be accomplished by hand sewing. Water absorption is minimised and helps the ball maintain its shape, ensuring exceptional performance that is not affected by adverse weather conditions.

The new match ball will lead to more accurate passing and shooting UEFA

Molten has been the official match ball supplier for the Europa League since 2017, and will also be providing the ball for this season's UEFA Europa Conference League.

Further details on Molten's official Europa League and Europa Conference League match balls are available on their website.