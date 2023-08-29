UEFA Europa League group stage draw: Where is it, when is it, who is involved?

The 2023/24 UEFA Europa League group stage draw takes place on Friday 1 September.

Follow the group stage draw

Which teams are in the group stage draw?

The draw features 32 teams – 12 automatic qualifiers, ten Europa League play-off winners and ten sides transferring from the UEFA Champions League play-offs or third qualifying round League path.

Brighton are in Europe for the first time Getty Images

AUT: Sturm Graz

ENG: Brighton, Liverpool, West Ham

ESP: Real Betis, Villarreal

FRA: Marseille, Rennes, Toulouse

ITA: Atalanta, Roma

GER: Freiburg, Leverkusen

POR: Sporting CP

SRB: TSC

SUI: Servette

This list is subject to final confirmation from UEFA.

When is the Europa League group stage draw?

The draw ceremony will begin at 13:00 CET on Friday 1 September.

How does the group stage draw work?

The 32 teams will be split into four seeding pots based on the club coefficient rankings. The four seeding pots will be confirmed on the morning of the draw.

No team can play a side from their own association. Pairings and any other restrictions will be announced ahead of the draw.

Where is the Europa League draw?

After three years away, the draw returns to the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

How can I watch the draw?

The draw will be streamed live on UEFA.com.

Europa League top ten goals of the season

When are Europa League fixtures announced?

Fixtures will be confirmed after the draw. The group stage is played on Thursdays from 21 September to 14 December on the same night as the UEFA Europa Conference League games, kicking off at 18:45 CET and 21:00 CET.

The group winners advance to the round of 16. The runners-up contest the knockout round play-offs against the third-placed sides from the UEFA Champions League. The third-placed sides in each Europa League group transfer to the Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs, where they will face the Europa Conference League group runners-up for places in the last 16.

What are the Europa League group stage dates?

Matchday 1: 21 September

Matchday 2: 5 October

Matchday 3: 26 October

Matchday 4: 9 November

Matchday 5: 30 November

Matchday 6: 14 December

When is the next Europa League draw?

The draw for the knockout round play-off, featuring the group runners-up and eight teams transferring from the Champions League, takes place on 18 December.