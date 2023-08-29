UEFA Europa League group stage draw: Where is it, when is it, who is involved?
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Article summary
All you need to know about the 2023/24 Europa League group stage draw.
Article top media content
Article body
The 2023/24 UEFA Europa League group stage draw takes place on Friday 1 September.
Which teams are in the group stage draw?
The draw features 32 teams – 12 automatic qualifiers, ten Europa League play-off winners and ten sides transferring from the UEFA Champions League play-offs or third qualifying round League path.
AUT: Sturm Graz
ENG: Brighton, Liverpool, West Ham
ESP: Real Betis, Villarreal
FRA: Marseille, Rennes, Toulouse
ITA: Atalanta, Roma
GER: Freiburg, Leverkusen
POR: Sporting CP
SRB: TSC
SUI: Servette
This list is subject to final confirmation from UEFA.
When is the Europa League group stage draw?
The draw ceremony will begin at 13:00 CET on Friday 1 September.
How does the group stage draw work?
The 32 teams will be split into four seeding pots based on the club coefficient rankings. The four seeding pots will be confirmed on the morning of the draw.
No team can play a side from their own association. Pairings and any other restrictions will be announced ahead of the draw.
Where is the Europa League draw?
After three years away, the draw returns to the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.
How can I watch the draw?
The draw will be streamed live on UEFA.com.
When are Europa League fixtures announced?
Fixtures will be confirmed after the draw. The group stage is played on Thursdays from 21 September to 14 December on the same night as the UEFA Europa Conference League games, kicking off at 18:45 CET and 21:00 CET.
The group winners advance to the round of 16. The runners-up contest the knockout round play-offs against the third-placed sides from the UEFA Champions League. The third-placed sides in each Europa League group transfer to the Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs, where they will face the Europa Conference League group runners-up for places in the last 16.
What are the Europa League group stage dates?
Matchday 1: 21 September
Matchday 2: 5 October
Matchday 3: 26 October
Matchday 4: 9 November
Matchday 5: 30 November
Matchday 6: 14 December
When is the next Europa League draw?
The draw for the knockout round play-off, featuring the group runners-up and eight teams transferring from the Champions League, takes place on 18 December.
Where it the 2023/24 final?
The 2023/24 Europa League season will conclude at the Dublin Arena. With a capacity in excess of 50,000, the venue is the home of the Republic of Ireland's national football and Ireland's rugby union team.