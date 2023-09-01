UEFA Europa League group stage draw

UEFA club competition debutants Brighton will face European heavyweights Ajax and Marseille in the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League group stage. The full draw was conducted in Monaco on Friday.

The final fixture list will be confirmed in due course.

Europa League group stage draw Group A: West Ham (ENG), Olympiacos (GRE), Freiburg (GER), TSC Bačka Topola (SRB)

Group B: Ajax (NED), Marseille (FRA), Brighton (ENG), AEK Athens (GRE)

Group C: Rangers (SCO), Real Betis (ESP), Sparta Praha (CZE), Aris Limassol (CYP)

Group D: Atalanta (ITA), Sporting CP (POR), Sturm Graz (AUT), Raków Czestochowa (POL)

Group E: Liverpool (ENG), LASK (AUT), Union SG (BEL), Toulouse (FRA)

Group F: Villarreal (ESP), Rennes (FRA), Maccabi Haifa (ISR), Panathinaikos (GRE)

Group G: Roma (ITA), Slavia Praha (CZE), Sheriff Tiraspol (MDA), Servette (SUI)

Group H: Leverkusen (GER), Qarabağ (AZE), Molde (NOR), Häcken (SWE)

Match dates

Matchday 1: 21 September 2023

Matchday 2: 5 October 2023

Matchday 3: 26 October 2023

Matchday 4: 9 November 2023

Matchday 5: 30 November 2023

Matchday 6: 14 December 2023

All 2023/24 key dates

How does the group stage work?

Teams in every group face each other home and away. The top three clubs in each group will continue their European campaigns in the new year:

• Group winners progress to the round of 16.

• Group runners-up go into the knockout round play-offs, where they will take on the third-placed UEFA Champions League teams for spots in the round of 16.

• Third-placed sides transfer to the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs, where they play the group runners-up from that competition.

How did the draw work?

Teams were divided into four pots based on their UEFA club coefficients. One team from each of the pots was then drawn into the eight groups, A–H. There were a few caveats: no team could play a club from their own association, and some sides from the same association were paired to ensure they play at different kick-off times (18:45 CET and 21:00 CET) for the benefit of TV audiences.

Draws are provisional and subject to the outcome of ongoing investigations and/or legal proceedings and final confirmation by UEFA.