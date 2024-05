UEFA Europa League final: Atalanta vs Leverkusen — Meet the teams 

After nine months of thrilling action the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League is reaching its conclusion with Atalanta taking on Leverkusen in the final in Dublin.

UEFA.com profiles the Europa League final contenders.

UEFA coefficient ranking: 21

How they qualified: 5th in Italian Serie A

Group stage: Group D winners

Round of 16: 3-2agg vs Sporting CP

Quarter-finals: 3-1agg vs Liverpool

Semi-finals: 4-1agg vs Marseille

Last season: N/A

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (1990/91, 2021/22)

Classic Atalanta Europa League goals

Key player: Teun Koopmeiners

One to watch: Giorgio Scalvini

Campaign in ten words: "Playing Atalanta is like going to the dentist" – Pep Guardiola

UEFA coefficient ranking: 14

How they qualified: 6th in German Bundesliga

Group stage: Group H winners

Round of 16: 5-4agg vs Qarabağ

Quarter-finals: 3-1agg vs West Ham

Semi-finals: 4-2agg vs Roma

Last season: Semi-finals (L0-1 vs Roma)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1987/88)

Xabi Alonso on Leverkusen's knack of scoring late goals

Key player: Florian Wirtz

One to watch: Jeremie Frimpong

Campaign in ten words: First ever Bundesliga title, still unbeaten and not done yet.

Key

• UEFA Europa League unless otherwise stated

• Aggregate scorelines if applicable



