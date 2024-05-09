UEFA Europa League final: Atalanta vs Leverkusen — Meet the teams
Thursday, May 9, 2024
All you need to know about the 2024 UEFA Europa League finalists Atalanta and Leverkusen.
After nine months of thrilling action the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League is reaching its conclusion with Atalanta taking on Leverkusen in the final in Dublin.
UEFA.com profiles the Europa League final contenders.
Road to Dublin
Semi-final first legs (2 May)
Marseille 1-1 Atalanta
Roma 0-2 Leverkusen
Semi-final second legs (9 May)
Atalanta 3-0 Marseille (agg: 4-1)
Leverkusen 2-2 Roma (agg: 4-2)
Final (22 May)
Atalanta vs Leverkusen
Atalanta (ITA)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 21
How they qualified: 5th in Italian Serie A
Group stage: Group D winners
Round of 16: 3-2agg vs Sporting CP
Quarter-finals: 3-1agg vs Liverpool
Semi-finals: 4-1agg vs Marseille
Last season: N/A
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (1990/91, 2021/22)
Key player: Teun Koopmeiners
One to watch: Giorgio Scalvini
Campaign in ten words: "Playing Atalanta is like going to the dentist" – Pep Guardiola
Leverkusen (GER)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 14
How they qualified: 6th in German Bundesliga
Group stage: Group H winners
Round of 16: 5-4agg vs Qarabağ
Quarter-finals: 3-1agg vs West Ham
Semi-finals: 4-2agg vs Roma
Last season: Semi-finals (L0-1 vs Roma)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1987/88)
Key player: Florian Wirtz
One to watch: Jeremie Frimpong
Campaign in ten words: First ever Bundesliga title, still unbeaten and not done yet.
Key
• UEFA Europa League unless otherwise stated
• Aggregate scorelines if applicable