UEFA Europa League final: Atalanta vs Leverkusen — Meet the teams 

Thursday, May 9, 2024

All you need to know about the 2024 UEFA Europa League finalists Atalanta and Leverkusen.

Getty Images

After nine months of thrilling action the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League is reaching its conclusion with Atalanta taking on Leverkusen in the final in Dublin.

UEFA.com profiles the Europa League final contenders.

Road to Dublin

Semi-final first legs (2 May)
Marseille 1-1 Atalanta 
Roma 0-2 Leverkusen 

Semi-final second legs (9 May)
Atalanta 3-0 Marseille (agg: 4-1)
Leverkusen 2-2 Roma (agg: 4-2)

Final (22 May)
Atalanta vs Leverkusen

Atalanta (ITA)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 21
How they qualified: 5th in Italian Serie A
Group stage: Group D winners
Round of 16: 3-2agg vs Sporting CP﻿
Quarter-finals: 3-1agg vs Liverpool
Semi-finals: 4-1agg vs ﻿Marseille
Last season: N/A
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (1990/91, 2021/22)

Classic Atalanta Europa League goals

Key player: Teun Koopmeiners

One to watch: Giorgio Scalvini

Campaign in ten words: "Playing Atalanta is like going to the dentist" – Pep Guardiola

Leverkusen (GER)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 14
How they qualified: 6th in German Bundesliga
Group stage: Group H winners
Round of 16: 5-4agg vs Qarabağ
Quarter-finals: 3-1agg vs West Ham
Semi-finals: 4-2agg vs Roma
Last season: Semi-finals (L0-1 vs Roma)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1987/88)

Xabi Alonso on Leverkusen's knack of scoring late goals

Key player: Florian Wirtz

One to watch: Jeremie Frimpong

Campaign in ten words: First ever Bundesliga title, still unbeaten and not done yet.

Key

• UEFA Europa League unless otherwise stated
• Aggregate scorelines if applicable

Get the Europa App

