Europa League form guide: Scores, results, league position, schedule, fixtures
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Keep track of the recent form of the 32 UEFA Europa League group stage contenders.
The 32 ambitious teams involved in the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League group stage are determined to make waves in this season's competition.
UEFA.com keeps track of their form and league position, and also looks at the key takeaways from their most recent matches.
AEK Athens
Form: WLDLDW (all competitions, most recent first)
Most recent result: Volos 2-3 AEK Athens, 03/09, Greek Super League
Where they stand: 6th in Greek Super League
Next Europa League game: Brighton vs AEK Athens, 21/09, Group B
- AEK Athens have scored in five of their six games so far this season as they look to finish in the top three in the Greek Super League for the seventh successive season.
Ajax
Form: DLWDW
Most recent result: Fortuna Sittard 0-0 Ajax, 03/09, Dutch Eredivisie
Where they stand: 11th in Dutch Eredivisie
Next Europa League game: Ajax vs Marseille, 21/09, Group B
- Ajax have made a mixed start to their campaign, conceding a goal in each of their first four games for the first time since 2017/18.
Aris Limassol
Form: WWWLWL
Most recent result: AEZ 0-5 Aris Limassol, 03/09, Cypriot First Division
Where they stand: 1st in Cypriot First Division
Next Europa League game: Sparta Praha vs Aris Limassol, 21/09, Group C
- Aris have scored 13 goals in their last three games in all competitions and have hit six goals twice and five twice already this season.
Atalanta
Form: WLW
Most recent result: Atalanta 3-0 Monza, 02/09, Italian Serie A
Where they stand: 5th in Italian Serie A
Next Europa League game: Atalanta vs Raków, 21/09, Group D
- Defensive midfielder Éderson has been involved in two goals in three Serie A games this season (one goal and one assist), equalling his tally for the whole of last season.
Brighton
Form: WLWW
Most recent result: Brighton 3-1 Newcastle, 02/09, English Premier League
Where they stand: 6th in English Premier League
Next Europa League game: Brighton vs AEK Athens, 21/09, Group B
- Brighton bounced back from defeat against West Ham to comfortably beat Newcastle, teenager Evan Ferguson becoming only the fourth player to score a Premier League hat-trick aged 18 or younger.
Freiburg
Form: LWWW
Most recent result: Stuttgart 5-0 Freiburg, 02/09, German Bundesliga
Where they stand: 8th in German Bundesliga
Next Europa League game: Olympiacos vs Freiburg, 21/09, Group A
- Freiburg's faultless start to the new campaign was ended by a 5-0 loss at Stuttgart. Maximilian Philipp's 96th-minute winner against Werder Bremen the week before was the latest goal Freiburg have ever scored in the Bundesliga.
Häcken
Form: LWLDWW
Most recent result: Degerfors 1-0 Häcken, 03/09, Swedish First Division
Where they stand: 3rd in Swedish First Division
Next Europa League game: Leverkusen vs Häcken, 21/09, Group H
- After going eight games unbeaten, Häcken lost two of their last three matches in all competitions. The 1-0 defeat by Degerfors was the first time in ten games that they had failed to score.
LASK
Form: WDWWDW
Most recent result: LASK 2-0 Austria Lustenau, 03/09, Austrian Bundesliga
Where they stand: 3rd in Austrian Bundesliga
Next Europa League game: LASK vs Liverpool, 21/09, Group E
- LASK's convincing win over Austria Lustenau means they are now unbeaten in six matches, since a 2-0 loss to Sturm Graz on 5 August.
Leverkusen
Form: WWWW
Most recent result: Leverkusen 5-1 Darmstadt, 02/09, German Bundesliga
Where they stand: 1st in German Bundesliga
Next Europa League game: Leverkusen vs Häcken, 21/09, Group H
- Leverkusen's perfect start to the season continued with a 5-1 win against Darmstadt, Victor Boniface's two goals making him only the third Bundesliga player with six goal contributions in his first three games (four goals, two assists).
Liverpool
Form: WWWD
Most recent result: Liverpool 3-0 Aston Villa, 03/09, English Premier League
Where they stand: 3rd in English Premier League
Next Europa League game: LASK vs Liverpool, 21/09, Group E
- The Reds' unbeaten start to the season continued courtesy of a 3-0 win over Aston Villa. Mohamed Salah's goal means he has scored or assisted in ten consecutive Premier League appearances.
Maccabi Haifa
Form: WLDWWW
Most recent result: Hapoel Jerusalem 1-2 Maccabi Haifa, 03/09, Israeli Premier League
Where they stand: 5th in Israeli Premier League
Next Europa League game: Rennes vs Maccabi Haifa, 21/09, Group F
- Maccabi Haifa have not lost a domestic match so far this season, their only defeats coming in the Champions League: 1-0 at Sheriff in the second qualifying round first leg and 3-0 at Young Boys in the play-off second leg.
Marseille
Form: DWDWWL
Most recent result: Nantes 1-1 Marseille, 01/09, French Ligue 1
Where they stand: 3rd in French Ligue 1
Next Europa League game: Ajax vs Marseille, 21/09, Group B
- Marseille are unbeaten in their four Ligue 1 matches this season, winning two and drawing two. Summer signing Ismaïla Sarr has scored in his last two games.
Molde
Form: WLLDWD
Most recent result: Haugesund 1-2 Molde, 03/09, Norwegian Premier Division
Where they stand: 4th in Norwegian Premier Division
Next Europa League game: Qarabağ vs Molde, 21/09, Group H
- Molde claimed only their second win in seven matches across all competitions with victory at Haugesund. They are looking to win their third Norwegian Premier Division title in five years.
Olympiacos
Form: WWWWWD
Most recent result: Olympiacos 4-0 Lamia, 03/09, Greek Super League
Where they stand: 1st in Greek Super League
Next Europa League game: Olympiacos vs Freiburg, 21/09, Group A
- Olympiacos have won all three Greek Super League matches this season without conceding, scoring ten themselves. They were also unbeaten in Europa League qualifying (W3 D1).
Panathinaikos
Form: WLWLLW
Most recent result: Giannina 0-1 Panathinaikos, 03/09, Greek Super League
Where they stand: 3rd in Greek Super League
Next Europa League game: Panathinaikos vs Villarreal, 21/09, Group F
- Like Olympiacos, Panathinaikos are also yet to concede a goal in the Greek Super League after beating Volos 3-0 and Giannina 1-0 respectively.
Qarabağ
Form: LDDWWW
Most recent result: Sabail 2-1 Qarabağ, 03/09, Azerbaijan Premier League
Where they stand: 5th in Azerbaijan Premier League
Next Europa League game: Qarabağ vs Molde, 21/09, Group H
- Qarabağ fell to their first defeat in eight matches in all competitions after losing at Sabail. The club are aiming to win their tenth Azerbaijan Premier League title in the last 11 years.
Raków
Form: WDLWWL
Most recent result: Raków 2-0 Puszcza, 03/09, Polish First Division
Where they stand: 5th in Polish First Division
Next Europa League game: Atalanta vs Raków, 21/09, Group D
- Raków are looking to defend the Polish First Division title they won for the first time last season. They have won their last two league games after starting the new campaign with a win, a draw and a loss.
Rangers
Form: LLWDWD
Most recent result: Rangers 0-1 Celtic, 03/09, Scottish Premiership
Where they stand: 4th in Scottish Premiership
Next Europa League game: Rangers vs Real Betis, 21/09, Group C
- Rangers fell to a 1-0 home defeat against Old Firm rivals Celtic, the first time in eight matches that Michael Beale's side have failed to score, since a 1-0 loss at Kilmarnock on the opening day of the Scottish Premiership.
Real Betis
Form: WLDW
Most recent result: Real Betis 1-0 Rayo Vallecano, 02/09, Spanish La Liga
Where they stand: 7th in Spanish La Liga
Next Europa League game: Rangers vs Real Betis, 21/09, Group C
- Betis's Brazilian forward Willian José got on the scoresheet for the third time in four La Liga games against Rayo Vallecano, as many as in his previous 42 league appearances for the club.
Rennes
Form: DDDW
Most recent result: Brest 0-0 Rennes, 02/09, French Ligue 1
Where they stand: 7th in French Ligue 1
Next Europa League game: Rennes vs Maccabi Haifa, 21/09, Group F
- After starting the new Ligue 1 campaign by beating Metz 5-1, Rennes have now drawn their last three games. They have not lost in eight games (W5 D3), since a 2-1 defeat to Nice on 6 May.
Roma
Form: LLD
Most recent result: Roma 1-2 Milan, 01/09, Italian Serie A
Where they stand: 18th in Italian Serie A
Next Europa League game: Sheriff vs Roma, 21/09, Group G
- Roma are yet to pick up their first win of the Serie A season after losing 2-1 at home to Milan, and are without a victory since triumphing by the same scoreline against Spezia in their final league game of last term.
Servette
Form: LLWDDL
Most recent result: Servette 0-1 Young Boys, 03/09, Swiss Super League
Where they stand: 8th in Swiss Super League
Next Europa League game: Servette vs Slavia Praha, 21/09, Group G
- Servette have won just one of their last ten matches in all competitions (D6 L3), although that was an 8-0 defeat of Meyrin in the Swiss Cup first round in which French winger Hussayn Touati scored four times.
Sheriff
Form: WLDWDW
Most recent result: Sheriff 2-1 KÍ Klaksvik, 31/08, Europa League qualifying play-off
Where they stand: 2nd in Moldovan Super League
Next Europa League game: Sheriff vs Roma, 21/09, Group G
- Sheriff have only lost one of their last eight games in all competitions and are attempting to secure their ninth Moldovan Super League title in a row; they have won 21 in total.
Slavia Praha
Form: WLDWWD
Most recent result: Slavia Praha 5-1 Karviná, 03/09, Czech First League
Where they stand: 2nd in Czech First League
Next Europa League game: Servette vs Slavia Praha, 21/09, Group G
- Slavia Praha remain unbeaten in the Czech First League this season with six wins and a draw so far. Their last league defeat was a 3-2 loss at Sparta Praha on 13 May.
Sparta Praha
Form: WWWLDL
Most recent result: Liberec 0-2 Sparta Praha, 03/09, Czech First League
Where they stand: 1st in Czech First League
Next Europa League game: Sparta Praha vs Aris Limassol, 21/09, Group C
- Like local rivals Slavia, Sparta Praha have also won six and drawn one this season but sit top of the league on goal difference. Forward Lukáš Haraslín is the Czech top flight's top scorer with five goals.
Sporting CP
Form: DWWW
Most recent result: Braga 1-1 Sporting CP, 03/09, Portuguese Primeira Liga
Where they stand: 3rd in Portuguese Primeira Liga
Next Europa League game: Sturm vs Sporting CP, 21/09, Group D
- Sporting CP have made a strong start to the season, with forward Paulinho scoring four goals in four matches to go top of the Primeira Liga scoring charts.
Sturm
Form: WWWLDL
Most recent result: Altach 1-2 Sturm, 02/09, Austrian Bundesliga
Where they stand: 2nd in Austrian Bundesliga
Next Europa League game: Sturm vs Sporting CP, 21/09, Group D
- Sturm have won five and drawn one of their six matches in the Austrian Bundesliga as they look to win their first league title since 2010/11; they have finished runners-up in the last two campaigns.
Toulouse
Form: DLDW
Most recent result: Toulouse 2-2 Clermont, 03/09, French Ligue 1
Where they stand: 12th in French Ligue 1
Next Europa League game: Union SG vs Toulouse, 21/09, Group E
- Despite a late victory in their first game of the Ligue 1 season at Nantes, Toulouse are now without a win in their last three matches, although Moroccan forward Zakaria Aboukhlal has scored three goals in four fixtures.
TSC Bačka Topola
Form: WWWLWL
Most recent result: Radnik Surdulica 0-1 TSC Bačka Topola, 01/09, Serbian Super League
Where they stand: 1st in Serbian Super League
Next Europa League game: West Ham vs TSC Bačka Topola, 21/09, Group A
- TSC are on a five-game winning run in the Serbian Super League and have not conceded in that spell. They are looking to win their first league title this season, having finished runners-up in 2022/23.
Union Saint-Gilloise
Form: DWWLWW
Most recent result: Union SG 2-2 Antwerp, 03/09, Belgian Pro League
Where they stand: 6th in Belgian Pro League
Next Europa League game: Union SG vs Toulouse, 21/09, Group E
- Union SG have lost just one of their five Belgian Pro League games, although that was a heavy 4-0 defeat by Mechelen. Dennis Eckert leads the division's scoring charts with five goals.
Villarreal
Form: LLWL
Most recent result: Cádiz 3-1 Villarreal, 01/09, Spanish La Liga
Where they stand: 15th in Spanish La Liga
Next Europa League game: Panathinaikos vs Villarreal, 21/09, Group F
- The Yellow Submarine have had a mixed start to the season but have scored in every match, last failing to find the net in the 1-0 Europa Conference League round of 16 second-leg defeat against Anderlecht in March.
West Ham
Form: WWWD
Most recent result: Luton 1-2 West Ham, 01/09, English Premier League
Where they stand: 4th in English Premier League
Next Europa League game: West Ham vs TSC Bačka Topola, 21/09, Group A
- West Ham have earned their joint-highest points tally after their opening four games of a Premier League season, matching their 1999/2000 total of ten points.