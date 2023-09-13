Europa League form guide: Scores, results, league position, schedule, fixtures

The 32 ambitious teams involved in the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League group stage are determined to make waves in this season's competition.

UEFA.com keeps track of their form and league position, and also looks at the key takeaways from their most recent matches.

Form: WLDLDW (all competitions, most recent first)

Most recent result: Volos 2-3 AEK Athens, 03/09, Greek Super League

Where they stand: 6th in Greek Super League

Next Europa League game: Brighton vs AEK Athens, 21/09, Group B

AEK Athens have scored in five of their six games so far this season as they look to finish in the top three in the Greek Super League for the seventh successive season.

Form: DLWDW

Most recent result: Fortuna Sittard 0-0 Ajax, 03/09, Dutch Eredivisie

Where they stand: 11th in Dutch Eredivisie

Next Europa League game: Ajax vs Marseille, 21/09, Group B

Ajax have made a mixed start to their campaign, conceding a goal in each of their first four games for the first time since 2017/18.

Form: WWWLWL

Most recent result: AEZ 0-5 Aris Limassol, 03/09, Cypriot First Division

Where they stand: 1st in Cypriot First Division

Next Europa League game: Sparta Praha vs Aris Limassol, 21/09, Group C

Aris have scored 13 goals in their last three games in all competitions and have hit six goals twice and five twice already this season.

Form: WLW

Most recent result: Atalanta 3-0 Monza, 02/09, Italian Serie A

Where they stand: 5th in Italian Serie A

Next Europa League game: Atalanta vs Raków, 21/09, Group D

Defensive midfielder Éderson has been involved in two goals in three Serie A games this season (one goal and one assist), equalling his tally for the whole of last season.

Form: WLWW

Most recent result: Brighton 3-1 Newcastle, 02/09, English Premier League

Where they stand: 6th in English Premier League

Next Europa League game: Brighton vs AEK Athens, 21/09, Group B

Brighton bounced back from defeat against West Ham to comfortably beat Newcastle, teenager Evan Ferguson becoming only the fourth player to score a Premier League hat-trick aged 18 or younger.

Form: LWWW

Most recent result: Stuttgart 5-0 Freiburg, 02/09, German Bundesliga

Where they stand: 8th in German Bundesliga

Next Europa League game: Olympiacos vs Freiburg, 21/09, Group A

Freiburg's faultless start to the new campaign was ended by a 5-0 loss at Stuttgart. Maximilian Philipp's 96th-minute winner against Werder Bremen the week before was the latest goal Freiburg have ever scored in the Bundesliga.

Form: LWLDWW

Most recent result: Degerfors 1-0 Häcken, 03/09, Swedish First Division

Where they stand: 3rd in Swedish First Division

Next Europa League game: Leverkusen vs Häcken, 21/09, Group H

After going eight games unbeaten, Häcken lost two of their last three matches in all competitions. The 1-0 defeat by Degerfors was the first time in ten games that they had failed to score.

Form: WDWWDW

Most recent result: LASK 2-0 Austria Lustenau, 03/09, Austrian Bundesliga

Where they stand: 3rd in Austrian Bundesliga

Next Europa League game: LASK vs Liverpool, 21/09, Group E

LASK's convincing win over Austria Lustenau means they are now unbeaten in six matches, since a 2-0 loss to Sturm Graz on 5 August.

Form: WWWW

Most recent result: Leverkusen 5-1 Darmstadt, 02/09, German Bundesliga

Where they stand: 1st in German Bundesliga

Next Europa League game: Leverkusen vs Häcken, 21/09, Group H

Leverkusen's perfect start to the season continued with a 5-1 win against Darmstadt, Victor Boniface's two goals making him only the third Bundesliga player with six goal contributions in his first three games (four goals, two assists).

Form: WWWD

Most recent result: Liverpool 3-0 Aston Villa, 03/09, English Premier League

Where they stand: 3rd in English Premier League

Next Europa League game: LASK vs Liverpool, 21/09, Group E

The Reds' unbeaten start to the season continued courtesy of a 3-0 win over Aston Villa. Mohamed Salah's goal means he has scored or assisted in ten consecutive Premier League appearances.

Form: WLDWWW

Most recent result: Hapoel Jerusalem 1-2 Maccabi Haifa, 03/09, Israeli Premier League

Where they stand: 5th in Israeli Premier League

Next Europa League game: Rennes vs Maccabi Haifa, 21/09, Group F

Maccabi Haifa have not lost a domestic match so far this season, their only defeats coming in the Champions League: 1-0 at Sheriff in the second qualifying round first leg and 3-0 at Young Boys in the play-off second leg.

Form: DWDWWL

Most recent result: Nantes 1-1 Marseille, 01/09, French Ligue 1

Where they stand: 3rd in French Ligue 1

Next Europa League game: Ajax vs Marseille, 21/09, Group B

Marseille are unbeaten in their four Ligue 1 matches this season, winning two and drawing two. Summer signing Ismaïla Sarr has scored in his last two games.

Form: WLLDWD

Most recent result: Haugesund 1-2 Molde, 03/09, Norwegian Premier Division

Where they stand: 4th in Norwegian Premier Division

Next Europa League game: Qarabağ vs Molde, 21/09, Group H

Molde claimed only their second win in seven matches across all competitions with victory at Haugesund. They are looking to win their third Norwegian Premier Division title in five years.

Form: WWWWWD

Most recent result: Olympiacos 4-0 Lamia, 03/09, Greek Super League

Where they stand: 1st in Greek Super League

Next Europa League game: Olympiacos vs Freiburg, 21/09, Group A

Olympiacos have won all three Greek Super League matches this season without conceding, scoring ten themselves. They were also unbeaten in Europa League qualifying (W3 D1).

Form: WLWLLW

Most recent result: Giannina 0-1 Panathinaikos, 03/09, Greek Super League

Where they stand: 3rd in Greek Super League

Next Europa League game: Panathinaikos vs Villarreal, 21/09, Group F

Like Olympiacos, Panathinaikos are also yet to concede a goal in the Greek Super League after beating Volos 3-0 and Giannina 1-0 respectively.

Form: LDDWWW

Most recent result: Sabail 2-1 Qarabağ, 03/09, Azerbaijan Premier League

Where they stand: 5th in Azerbaijan Premier League

Next Europa League game: Qarabağ vs Molde, 21/09, Group H

Qarabağ fell to their first defeat in eight matches in all competitions after losing at Sabail. The club are aiming to win their tenth Azerbaijan Premier League title in the last 11 years.

Form: WDLWWL

Most recent result: Raków 2-0 Puszcza, 03/09, Polish First Division

Where they stand: 5th in Polish First Division

Next Europa League game: Atalanta vs Raków, 21/09, Group D

Raków are looking to defend the Polish First Division title they won for the first time last season. They have won their last two league games after starting the new campaign with a win, a draw and a loss.

Form: LLWDWD

Most recent result: Rangers 0-1 Celtic, 03/09, Scottish Premiership

Where they stand: 4th in Scottish Premiership

Next Europa League game: Rangers vs Real Betis, 21/09, Group C

Rangers fell to a 1-0 home defeat against Old Firm rivals Celtic, the first time in eight matches that Michael Beale's side have failed to score, since a 1-0 loss at Kilmarnock on the opening day of the Scottish Premiership.

Form: WLDW

Most recent result: Real Betis 1-0 Rayo Vallecano, 02/09, Spanish La Liga

Where they stand: 7th in Spanish La Liga

Next Europa League game: Rangers vs Real Betis, 21/09, Group C

Betis's Brazilian forward Willian José got on the scoresheet for the third time in four La Liga games against Rayo Vallecano, as many as in his previous 42 league appearances for the club.

Form: DDDW

Most recent result: Brest 0-0 Rennes, 02/09, French Ligue 1

Where they stand: 7th in French Ligue 1

Next Europa League game: Rennes vs Maccabi Haifa, 21/09, Group F

After starting the new Ligue 1 campaign by beating Metz 5-1, Rennes have now drawn their last three games. They have not lost in eight games (W5 D3), since a 2-1 defeat to Nice on 6 May.

Form: LLD

Most recent result: Roma 1-2 Milan, 01/09, Italian Serie A

Where they stand: 18th in Italian Serie A

Next Europa League game: Sheriff vs Roma, 21/09, Group G

Roma are yet to pick up their first win of the Serie A season after losing 2-1 at home to Milan, and are without a victory since triumphing by the same scoreline against Spezia in their final league game of last term.

Form: LLWDDL

Most recent result: Servette 0-1 Young Boys, 03/09, Swiss Super League

Where they stand: 8th in Swiss Super League

Next Europa League game: Servette vs Slavia Praha, 21/09, Group G

Servette have won just one of their last ten matches in all competitions (D6 L3), although that was an 8-0 defeat of Meyrin in the Swiss Cup first round in which French winger Hussayn Touati scored four times.

Form: WLDWDW

Most recent result: Sheriff 2-1 KÍ Klaksvik, 31/08, Europa League qualifying play-off

Where they stand: 2nd in Moldovan Super League

Next Europa League game: Sheriff vs Roma, 21/09, Group G

Sheriff have only lost one of their last eight games in all competitions and are attempting to secure their ninth Moldovan Super League title in a row; they have won 21 in total.

Form: WLDWWD

Most recent result: Slavia Praha 5-1 Karviná, 03/09, Czech First League

Where they stand: 2nd in Czech First League

Next Europa League game: Servette vs Slavia Praha, 21/09, Group G

Slavia Praha remain unbeaten in the Czech First League this season with six wins and a draw so far. Their last league defeat was a 3-2 loss at Sparta Praha on 13 May.

Form: WWWLDL

Most recent result: Liberec 0-2 Sparta Praha, 03/09, Czech First League

Where they stand: 1st in Czech First League

Next Europa League game: Sparta Praha vs Aris Limassol, 21/09, Group C

Like local rivals Slavia, Sparta Praha have also won six and drawn one this season but sit top of the league on goal difference. Forward Lukáš Haraslín is the Czech top flight's top scorer with five goals.

Form: DWWW

Most recent result: Braga 1-1 Sporting CP, 03/09, Portuguese Primeira Liga

Where they stand: 3rd in Portuguese Primeira Liga

Next Europa League game: Sturm vs Sporting CP, 21/09, Group D

Sporting CP have made a strong start to the season, with forward Paulinho scoring four goals in four matches to go top of the Primeira Liga scoring charts.

Form: WWWLDL

Most recent result: Altach 1-2 Sturm, 02/09, Austrian Bundesliga

Where they stand: 2nd in Austrian Bundesliga

Next Europa League game: Sturm vs Sporting CP, 21/09, Group D

Sturm have won five and drawn one of their six matches in the Austrian Bundesliga as they look to win their first league title since 2010/11; they have finished runners-up in the last two campaigns.

Form: DLDW

Most recent result: Toulouse 2-2 Clermont, 03/09, French Ligue 1

Where they stand: 12th in French Ligue 1

Next Europa League game: Union SG vs Toulouse, 21/09, Group E

Despite a late victory in their first game of the Ligue 1 season at Nantes, Toulouse are now without a win in their last three matches, although Moroccan forward Zakaria Aboukhlal has scored three goals in four fixtures.

Form: WWWLWL

Most recent result: Radnik Surdulica 0-1 TSC Bačka Topola, 01/09, Serbian Super League

Where they stand: 1st in Serbian Super League

Next Europa League game: West Ham vs TSC Bačka Topola, 21/09, Group A

TSC are on a five-game winning run in the Serbian Super League and have not conceded in that spell. They are looking to win their first league title this season, having finished runners-up in 2022/23.

Form: DWWLWW

Most recent result: Union SG 2-2 Antwerp, 03/09, Belgian Pro League

Where they stand: 6th in Belgian Pro League

Next Europa League game: Union SG vs Toulouse, 21/09, Group E

Union SG have lost just one of their five Belgian Pro League games, although that was a heavy 4-0 defeat by Mechelen. Dennis Eckert leads the division's scoring charts with five goals.

Form: LLWL

Most recent result: Cádiz 3-1 Villarreal, 01/09, Spanish La Liga

Where they stand: 15th in Spanish La Liga

Next Europa League game: Panathinaikos vs Villarreal, 21/09, Group F

The Yellow Submarine have had a mixed start to the season but have scored in every match, last failing to find the net in the 1-0 Europa Conference League round of 16 second-leg defeat against Anderlecht in March.

Form: WWWD

Most recent result: Luton 1-2 West Ham, 01/09, English Premier League

Where they stand: 4th in English Premier League

Next Europa League game: West Ham vs TSC Bačka Topola, 21/09, Group A

West Ham have earned their joint-highest points tally after their opening four games of a Premier League season, matching their 1999/2000 total of ten points.