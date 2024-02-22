2023/24 Europa League top scorer: Aubameyang

Marseille's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leads the goalscorer rankings for the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League ahead of Roma's Romelu Lukaku and Brighton's João Pedro.

UEFA.com shines a spotlight on the competition's top marksmen and providers, as well as detailing the leading scorers by Europa League season.

Full list: 2023/24 top scorers

Top scorers in this season's Europa League

João Pedro ended the group stage top of the Europa League scoring charts, but Aubameyang and Lukaku took advantage of returning to the competition a round early to increase their tallies.

Aubameyang was on target home and away in the knockout round play-offs as OM saw off Shakhtar to break Radamel Falcao's all-time Europa League record of 30 goals. Lukaku, meanwhile, struck away from home before Roma edged out Feyenoord on penalties.

7 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille)

6 Romelu Lukaku (Roma)

6 João Pedro (Brighton)

5 Viktor Gyökeres (Sporting CP)

5 Fotis Ioannidis (Panathinaikos)

4 Victor Boniface (Leverkusen)

4 Mojmír Chytil (Slavia Praha)

4 Thijs Dallinga (Toulouse)

4 Kristian Eriksen (Molde)

4 Michael Gregoritsch (Freiburg)

4 Vincenzo Grifo (Freiburg)

4 Luis Muriel (Atalanta)

4 Roland Sallai (Freiburg)

Most assists in this season's Europa League

Kostas Fortounis registered a rare hat-trick of assists on Matchday 6 for Olympiacos to surge to the front of the assists rankings, though he has been joined on five by Marseille pair Jonathan Clauss and Amine Harit since the knockout stages began.

5 Jonathan Clauss (Marseille)

5 Kostas Fortounis (Olympiacos)

5 Amine Harit (Marseille)

4 James Ward-Prowse (West Ham)

4 Florian Wirtz (Leverkusen)

3 Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)﻿

3 Leo Bengtsson (Aris Limassol)

3 Maximilian Eggestein (Freiburg)

3 Martin Ellingsen (Molde)

3 Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma)

3 Kristoffer Haugen (Molde)

3 Kaan Kairinen (Sparta Praha)

3 Enzo Le Fée (Rennes)

Most goals and assists combined in this season's Europa League

Lukaku has been involved in seven Europa League goals this season, moving clear of a congested field of nine players on six apiece. The Belgian has scored six and set up one in the competition.

6 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille)

7 Romelu Lukaku (Roma)

6 Victor Boniface (Leverkusen)

6 Mojmír Chytil (Slavia Praha)

6 Jonathan Clauss (Marseille)

6 Thijs Dallinga (Toulouse)

6 Kostas Fortounis (Olympiacos)

6 Viktor Gyökeres (Sporting CP)

6 Amine Harit (Marseille)

6 Fotis Ioannidis (Panathinaikos)

6 João Pedro (Brighton)

6 Florian Wirtz (Leverkusen)

How many Europa League hat-tricks have there been this season?

There have been four hat-tricks in the Europa League this season. Freiburg's Vincenzo Grifo scored the first against TSC on Matchday 3, with team-mate Michael Gregoritsch hitting the second inside the first 37 minutes of a 5-0 home win over Olympiacos on Matchday 5. Later the same night, Aubameyang notched three against Ajax for Marseille. Benjamin Bourigeaud has scored the only hat-trick of the knockout stages so far in 2023/24.

﻿Vincenzo Grifo (TSC 1-3 Freiburg﻿, 26/10/23)

Michael Gregoritsch (Freiburg 5-0 Olympiacos, 30/11/23)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille 4-3 Ajax, 30/11/23)

Benjamin Bourigeaud (Rennes 3-2 Milan, 22/02/24)

Before this term, there had been 77 trebles in the Europa League era at an average of about five per season. The record for hat-tricks in one season stands at 12, set in 2014/15. There have never been fewer than three hat-tricks in a single campaign (2009/10, 2011/12, 2022/23). Radamel Falcao alone claimed three in 2010/11, an unmatched haul by a player in one campaign.

Europa League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

Radamel Falcao holds the record for most goals in a Europa League campaign, netting a remarkable 17 across 14 appearances for Porto in 2010/11. The Colombian was top scorer again the following season, this time in Atlético de Madrid colours. Just one other player has twice finished top scorer: Aritz Aduriz of Athletic Club in 2015/16 and 2017/18.

2022/23 Victor Boniface (Union SG), Marcus Rashford (Man United) – 6

2021/22 James Tavernier (Rangers) – 7

2020/21 Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Pizzi (Benfica), Borja Mayoral (Roma), Yusuf Yazıcı (LOSC Lille) – 7

2019/20 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP/Man United) – 8

2018/19 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) – 11

2017/18 Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 8

2016/17 Edin Džeko (Roma), Giuliano (Zenit) – 8

2015/16 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 10

2014/15 Alan (Salzburg), Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – 8

2013/14 Jonathan Soriano (Salzburg) – 8

2012/13 Libor Kozák (Lazio) – 8

2011/12 Radamel Falcao (Atlético de Madrid) – 12

2010/11 Radamel Falcao (Porto) – 17

2009/10 Óscar Cardozo (Benfica), Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen) – 9

