2023/24 Europa League top scorers: João Pedro leads the way

Brighton's João Pedro leads the way in the scoring charts in the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League with three goals across Matchday 1 and 2.

UEFA.com shines a spotlight on the competition's top marksmen and providers, as well as detailing the leading scorers by Europa League season.

Full list: 2023/24 top scorers

Top scorers in this season's Europa League

All three of João Pedro's goals so far have been penalties, with the Brazilian forward scoring two in the 3-2 defeat to AEK Athens on Matchday 1 and then converting another spot kick late on to salvage a point in the 2-2 draw against Marseille on Matchday 2.

A total of 13 players are just behind João Pedro with two goals each. They include Roma duo Romelu Lukaku and Andrea Belotti, who both got on the scoresheet in the 4-0 win over Servette on Matchday 2, along with Marseille's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mohammed Kudus of West Ham.

3 João Pedro (Brighton)

2 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille)

2 Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos)

2 Ladislav Krejčí (Sparta Praha)

2 Viktor Gyökeres (Sporting CP)

2 Shavy Babicka (Aris Limassol)

2 Abdallah Sima (Rangers)

2 William Bøving (Sturm Graz)

2 Mohammed Kudus (West Ham)

2 Roland Sallai (Freiburg)

2 Igoh Ogbu (Slavia Praha)

2 Andrea Belotti (Roma)

2 Romelu Lukaku (Roma)

2 Mojmír Chytil (Slavia Praha)

Most assists in this season's Europa League

Having finished Matchday 1 with two assists each, Amine Harit and James Ward-Prowse had both added another by the end of Matchday 2.

Now at Marseille permanently after two years on loan from Schalke, Harit celebrated laying down roots with two assists on Matchday 1, for OM's first and second goals at Ajax. He grabbed another in the 2-2 draw with Brighton on Matchday 2.

Set-piece specialist James Ward-Prowse joined West Ham from Southampton in August and has already made his mark for the UEFA Europa Conference League winners. On Matchday 1, his corners set up both Mohammed Kudus and Tomáš Šouček, while another found Nayef Aguerd on Matchday 2, who nodded in the winner against Freiburg.

3 Amine Harit (Marseille)

3 James Ward-Prowse (West Ham)

West Ham's James Ward-Prowse has set up three goals with corner kicks Getty Images

Most goals and assists combined in this season's Europa League

While João Pedro has scored three goals, Leverkusen's Amine Adli followed up his goal and assist against Häcken on Matchday 1 with a further assist against Molde on Matchday 2.

Meanwhile, Slavia Praha enjoyed a memorable night by beating Sheriff 6-0 on Matchday 2, and Czech forward Mojmír Chytil was particularly impressive, scoring twice and providing an assist.

3 João Pedro (Brighton)

3 Amine Adli (Leverkusen)

3 Mojmír Chytil (Slavia Praha)

Amine Adli has been delivering the goods for Leverkusen Getty Images

How many Europa League hat-tricks have there been this season?

After two matchday, no one has scored a first hat-trick in 2023/24. Before this term, there had been 77 trebles in the Europa League era at an average of about five per season. The record for hat-tricks in one season stands at 12, set in 2014/15. There have never been fewer than three hat-tricks in a single campaign (2009/10, 2011/12, 2022/23). Radamel Falcao alone hit three in 2010/11, an unmatched haul by a player in one campaign.

Europa League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

Radamel Falcao holds the record for most goals in a Europa League campaign, notching a remarkable 17 across 14 appearances for Porto in 2010/11. The Colombian was top scorer again the following season, this time in Atlético de Madrid colours. Just one other player has twice finished top scorer: Aritz Aduriz of Athletic Club in 2015/16 and 2017/18.

2022/23 Victor Boniface (Union SG), Marcus Rashford (Man United) – 6

2021/22 James Tavernier (Rangers) – 7

2020/21 Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Pizzi (Benfica), Borja Mayoral (Roma), Yusuf Yazıcı (LOSC Lille) – 7

2019/20 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP/Man United) – 8

2018/19 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) – 11

2017/18 Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 8

2016/17 Edin Džeko (Roma), Giuliano (Zenit) – 8

2015/16 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 10

2014/15 Alan (Salzburg), Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – 8

2013/14 Jonathan Soriano (Salzburg) – 8

2012/13 Libor Kozák (Lazio) – 8

2011/12 Radamel Falcao (Atlético de Madrid) – 12

2010/11 Radamel Falcao (Porto) – 17

2009/10 Óscar Cardozo (Benfica), Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen) – 9

All-time Europa League top scorers