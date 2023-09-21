2023/24 Europa League top scorers: Aubameyang one of four on two

Marseille's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was one of four players who kicked off the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League with two goals on Matchday 1, but there were no hat-tricks on opening night.

UEFA.com shines a spotlight on the competition's top marksmen and providers, as well as detailing the leading scorers by Europa League season.

Top scorers in this season's Europa League

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's two goals in Marseille's 3-3 draw against Ajax took him up to 26 goals in the UEFA Europa League all-time top scorers rankings – only Radamel Falcao (with 30) has scored more in the competition.

Although four players netted more than once on Matchday 1, just one of them got three points – Ladislav Krejčí, in Sparta Praha's 3-2 victory over Aris Limassol. Olympiacos's Ayoub El Kaabi and Brighton's João Pedro (who scored two penalties) both ended up on the losing side in 3-2 home defeats.

Most assists in this season's Europa League

West Ham's James Ward-Prowse set up two goals with corner kicks Getty Images

Now at Marseille permanently after two years on loan from Schalke, Amine Harit celebrated laying down roots with two assists on Matchday 1, for OM's first and second goals at Ajax.

Set-piece specialist James Ward-Prowse joined West Ham from Southampton last month and has already supplied several goals for the UEFA Europa Conference League winners. On Matchday 1, his corners set up both Mohammed Kudus and Tomáš Šouček.

2 Amine Harit (Marseille)

2 James Ward-Prowse (West Ham)

Most goals and assists combined in this season's Europa League

Victor Boniface delivered a goal and an assist for Leverkusen Getty Images

Following Matchday 1, 11 players have had a hand in more than one goal in this season's Europa League (although none have been involved in more than two). The list includes last season's Europa League joint top scorer Victor Boniface, who recently joined Leverkusen from Union SG.

Boniface was one of three Leverkusen players to finish the night with a goal and an assist, along with Amine Adli and Florian Wirtz. Liverpool's Darwin Núñez and Ajax's Carlos Borges are the other players with both goal and assist to their names.

How many Europa League hat-tricks have there been this season?

We are still waiting for our first hat-trick of 2023/24. Before this term, there had been 77 trebles in the Europa League era at an average of about five per season. The record for hat-tricks in one season stands at 12, set in 2014/15. There have never been fewer than three hat-tricks in a single campaign (2009/10, 2011/12, 2022/23). Radamel Falcao alone hit three in 2010/11, an unmatched haul by a player in one campaign.

Europa League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

Radamel Falcao holds the record for most goals in a Europa League campaign, notching a remarkable 17 across 14 appearances for Porto in 2010/11. The Colombian was top scorer again the following season, this time in Atlético de Madrid colours. Just one other player has twice finished top scorer: Aritz Aduriz of Athletic Club in 2015/16 and 2017/18.

2022/23 Victor Boniface (Union SG), Marcus Rashford (Man United) – 6

2021/22 James Tavernier (Rangers) – 7

2020/21 Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Pizzi (Benfica), Borja Mayoral (Roma), Yusuf Yazıcı (LOSC Lille) – 7

2019/20 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP/Man United) – 8

2018/19 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) – 11

2017/18 Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 8

2016/17 Edin Džeko (Roma), Giuliano (Zenit) – 8

2015/16 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 10

2014/15 Alan (Salzburg), Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – 8

2013/14 Jonathan Soriano (Salzburg) – 8

2012/13 Libor Kozák (Lazio) – 8

2011/12 Radamel Falcao (Atlético de Madrid) – 12

2010/11 Radamel Falcao (Porto) – 17

2009/10 Óscar Cardozo (Benfica), Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen) – 9

