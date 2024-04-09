Pierre Emerick Aubameyang on Marseille, UEFA Europa League goalscoring record and adventures abroad – interview

Flamboyant, spectacular and extremely effective, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has brought flair and fire to the UEFA Europa League with a number of clubs, and this season became the competition's all-time top scorer with 33 goals (and counting).

As his Marseille side square up to Benfica in the quarter-finals, the 34-year-old is in no mood to calm down and hopes to keep the goals flowing in a team reinvigorated since the arrival of coach Jean-Louis Gasset.

On Marseille's European campaign so far

I'd say we have been true warriors. Most people did not think we could qualify from [our group]. When we first saw the draw, we knew it would be tough. But that is what we like about sports. We love playing big matches, especially at the [Stade] Vélodrome where the atmosphere can be crazy.

The best moments? The two matches against Ajax. We bagged a draw at Ajax in a mad match. We didn't start well – it was hard. There were loads of things going on at the club off the field. We drew 3-3 despite Ajax playing very well, putting us under pressure and scoring two early goals. [At home] we played an amazing match, the atmosphere was crazy. It was an amazing European night and we won in the last minute. It was wonderful.

Highlights: Marseille 4-3 Ajax

On Marseille coach Jean-Louis Gasset

He has brought serenity to the team. That is key. He arrived in a tricky context. He is calm and experienced and that's what we needed. As for our relationship, it goes beyond words. He read me and made me comfortable from the moment we met. [There was] no need to speak. He put me in my favourite position. I have the freedom of a striker while playing on the left wing, which I am used to. It makes a big difference.

I think he had just [been through] quite a rough experience with the Ivory Coast, but he came back with a sense of calm and this made us good. We went through matches with a lot of simplicity, with a more direct game and this is what gave us confidence. I think we needed it before the UEFA Europa League second leg against Shakhtar [Donetsk], right after he arrived. That improved us, and that is how we qualified.

Highlights: Marseille 3-1 Shakhtar Donetsk

On his record haul of 33 Europa League goals

It makes me very proud. I remember playing in my living room as a kid. I was [impersonating] both the fans and the commentators with my best friend. We were making up all kinds of scenarios, with matches from European cups or championships. Being able to achieve [a real-life record] is truly an amazing source of pride.

I will do everything [to keep] this record and I will try to score a few more. When you start your career, you are not necessarily prepared to achieve this kind of things. And it's not like you get to play in the Europa League every year, so it's a really beautiful story.

Aubameyang joy at becoming top scorer

On his entry into football

There was a bazaar at school and [my best friend and I] were supposed to shoot the ball on targets. We tied for first place, so we had to share our prize. It was a stereo. So this is how we started playing football.

On his time at Dortmund, Arsenal and Barcelona

[Dortmund is] kind of like Saint-Étienne, with the same enthusiasm; people going to the stadium to support their team. They were living and breathing football. And full stadiums as well, every time we played, home or away.

Everyone says [the Premier League] is the best league in the world and that's the truth. I didn't want to admit it when I was playing in Germany but after being there, yes, I have to take my hat off because there is an incredible intensity and anything can happen against any team.

Spain? There are a lot of things I want to remember because I received a lot of love from Barcelona fans. But if I had to keep just one [memory], it would be the Clásico [games against Real Madrid].