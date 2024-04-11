Europa League quarter-final first legs: Atalanta stun Liverpool, Benfica, Leverkusen and Roma win

Atalanta stunned Liverpool at Anfield, Benfica defeated Marseille, Roma won away at Milan and Leverkusen saw off West Ham in the Europa League quarter-final first legs.

UEFA.com rounds up all the Thursday night action. Second legs take place next Thursday, 18 April.

Gianluca Scamacca struck in either half and Mario Pašalić slotted in a late third to give Atalanta a commanding advantage and end Liverpool's nine-match winning home run in the competition.

Harvey Elliott's curling effort hit the woodwork before Scamacca's opener, and Reds goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher denied Pašalić and Teun Koopmeiners.

Key stat: Atalanta have won all three of their matches in the city of Liverpool, beating Jürgen Klopp's side 2-0 in the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League group stage three seasons after defeating Everton 5-1 in the Europa League group stage.

Late goals from Jonas Hofmann and Victor Boniface gave Leverkusen a deserved win just when it seemed West Ham would hold them to a goalless draw in Germany.

Goalkeeper Łukasz Fabiański frustrated the hosts as he denied Álex Grimaldo, Patrik Schick and Edmond Tapsoba but after Hofmann pounced seven minutes from the end, he then turned provider for his team-mate Boniface to head the clincher in stoppage time.

Key stat: Leverkusen remain unbeaten in 42 games across all competitions this season, winning all but five including each of the last seven.

Roma beat Milan at San Siro to take a slender advantage into the second leg.

Just five days after heading in a set piece to settle the Rome derby, Gianluca Mancini repeated the feat with the only goal from a Paulo Dybala corner on 17 minutes.

Olivier Giroud had a header cleared off the line before the break while Tijjani Reijnders had four shots saved by Mile Svilar as the hosts were restricted to efforts from distance.

Lorenzo Pellegrini and Bryan Cristante spurned chances to extend the lead before Yacine Adli's cross was tipped onto the woodwork by Svilar and Giroud hit the bar from close range late on.

Key stat: This was Milan's first ever defeat at home in a UEFA competition quarter-final match and just Roma's third win in 16 away last-eight matches in European competition.

Europa League record goalscorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck as Marseille ended strongly to keep this tie in the balance.

Benfica dominated the first hour, Rafa Silva poking them ahead after a lovely flowing move before veteran Ángel Di María collected David Neres' pass to sweep in a second.

Marseille rallied and when Aubameyang broke beyond the Benfica defence he made no mistake, steering in his tenth Europa League goal of the season and the 34th of his career.

Key stat: Benfica have faced Marseille twice previously in knockout ties and eliminated them both times, in the 1989/90 European Cup semi final and 2009/10 Europa League round of 16.

Semi-final ties Benfica / ﻿Marseille vs Liverpool / Atalanta

Milan / Roma vs Leverkusen / West Ham Ties take place on 2 & 9 May

