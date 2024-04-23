Marseille vs Atalanta Europa League semi-final first leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Marseille and Atalanta meet in their UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg on Thursday 2 May.

Marseille vs Atalanta at a glance When: Thursday 2 May (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Stade de Marseille, Marseille

What: UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here﻿

Where to watch Marseille vs Atalanta

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

The two teams are meeting for the first time in UEFA club competition, with Marseille hoping to reach the final of the UEFA Cup/Europa League for a fourth time (having lost in the 1999, 2004 and 2018 deciders, all without scoring). They made it past Benfica on penalties in the quarter-finals despite being beset by injuries, and boast the competition's all-time and current top scorer in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. However, they have won only one of their last five home games against Italian sides (D1 L3).

Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta produced a masterful away performance in the quarter-finals, beating competition favourites Liverpool 3-0 at Anfield, and the Bergamo outfit are dreaming of a first-ever European final: to date, their biggest honour has been winning the 1962/63 Coppa Italia. Their only previous game in France ended in a 1-1 draw at Lyon in the 2017/18 Europa League group stage. A similar result in front of OM's passionate home fans might be very handy indeed.

First leg highlights: Liverpool 0-3 Atalanta

Predicted line-ups

Marseille

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWLLLL

Most recent result: Toulouse 2-2 Marseille, 21/04, French Ligue 1

Atalanta

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WLDWLL

Most recent result: Monza 1-2 Atalanta, 21/04, Italian Serie A

Classic Marseille Europa League goals

Expert prediction

Andy Scott, match reporter

What the coaches say

Jean-Louis Gasset, Marseille coach: "There are lots of good players in the academy and we are going to use some of them between now and the end of the season. Those five defeats [in a row before the quarter-final win against Benfica] included European games against Villarreal and Benfica, but when you play a two-legged European tie, the only thing that counts is whether you qualify."



Gian Piero Gasperini, Atalanta coach: "We care about winning something, but seeing the unity of these lads is a prize as well. At half-time [against Liverpool], I asked them if they wanted to drop back a bit and defend deeper if they were feeling the pressure, but they said absolutely not. That is like a trophy for me because it means they think like me."