2023/24 UEFA Europa League in numbers

1 Atalanta made it to their first UEFA competition final; they were the ninth different Italian club to reach the UEFA Cup/Europa League showpiece following Fiorentina, Inter, Juventus, Lazio, Napoli, Parma, Roma and Torino. Only Germany (ten) have had more.

1 Atalanta are the first Italian team to win this competition in the Europa League era. The last previous Italian team to win the UEFA Cup/Europa League were Parma in 1998/99.

3 Leverkusen made it to their third European final, having won the UEFA Cup in 1987/88, beating Espanyol on penalties, and having lost out to Real Madrid in the 2002 Champions League decider.

3 Atalanta won 3-0 at Liverpool in the first leg of their quarter-final. Although they then lost 1-0 at home, the Bergamo side eliminated the team regarded as tournament favourites in Jürgen Klopp's final season as Reds boss.

First leg highlights: Liverpool 0-3 Atalanta

5 Five players recorded hat-tricks in the 2023/24 Europa League: Vincenzo Grifo (TSC 1-3 Freiburg), Michael Gregoritsch (Freiburg 5-0 Olympiacos), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille 4-3 Ajax), Benjamin Bourigeaud (Rennes 3-2 Milan) and, of course, Ademola Lookman (Atalanta 3-0 Leverkusen).

6 Lookman's treble was the sixth hat-trick to be scored in the final of a major UEFA club competition and the first since Jupp Heynckes got three for Mönchengladbach against Twente in the 1975 UEFA Cup showpiece.

6 Slavia Praha recorded a record-equalling 6-0 win against Sheriff on Matchday 2.

9 Leverkusen's total of nine wins in European competition this season is their joint-highest tally in a single campaign. They (also) won nine in their famous 2001/02 Champions League run.

12 Leverkusen became only the 12th side to come through the group stage with a 100% record.

16 Azerbaijani champions Qarabağ made it to the last 16 of a UEFA club competition for the first time in their history, and gave Leverkusen a scare. They held the Werkself to a 2-2 draw at home then led 2-1 in Germany going into added time, only for Patrik Schick to score twice to turn the tie.

Round of 16 highlights: Leverkusen 3-2 Qarabağ

20 After two decades, this was the final season of group stage football in the competition. From 2024/25, it will be replaced by a league stage format.

31 Leverkusen ended the season as the competition's 31-goal top scorers; Liverpool were second in the rankings with 29. The German club's best previous goalscoring season in Europe was in 2001/02, when they struck 32 as they reached the Champions League final.

33 Marseille's Amine Harit was fouled 33 times during his side's campaign – more than any other player – and was also one of two Marseille team members to top the assists ranking for this season, matching Jonathan Clauss with six apiece.

34 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang broke Radamel Falcao's all-time Europa League goalscoring record (30) as he scored ten over the course of the campaign. However, Falcao retains the record for the most goals in a single Europa League season: 17 for Porto in 2010/11.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Watch his first 31 Europa League goals

41 West Ham's James Ward-Prowse had the unusual distinction of taking the most corners in this season's competition.

51 The number of games Leverkusen went unbeaten in all competitions this season before their Europa League final loss to Atalanta.

62 Atalanta were the 62nd different club to feature in a UEFA Cup/Europa League final.

66 years 117 days Gian Piero Gasperini became the oldest coach to win the Europa League. José Luis Mendilibar held the record, having been 62 years and 78 days old when he won the competition with Sevilla last season.

88 Leverkusen scored later than the 88th minute in five of their seven knockout matches.

142 Leverkusen have played 142 UEFA Cup/Europa League matches (including qualifying), more than any other German club.

439 A total of 439 goals were scored in the course of the competition, an average of 3.12 per game, meaning that on average a goal was scored every 29 minutes of each match.

1,290 Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar played the most minutes in the 2023/24 competition. He was one of three players to feature in 14 games during the campaign, along with Marseille pair Amine Harit and Iliman Ndiaye. Svilar also made the most saves in this campaign: 54, ten more than his nearest rival (including two in a play-off shoot-out against Feyenoord).

Watch Roma hero Svilar's penalty saves

All statistics are group stage to final unless stated.