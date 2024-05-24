UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Aubameyang named 2023/24 UEFA Europa League Player of the Season

Friday, May 24, 2024

Marseille's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has won the award for the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League campaign.

UEFA's Technical Observer Panel has named Marseille's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League Player of the Season.

The 34-year-old was key in Marseille's run to the semi-finals, scoring ten goals in just 11 starts, including a hat-trick at home to Ajax on Matchday 5.

Aubameyang's 2023/24 Europa League stats

Appearances: 13 (11 starts)
Goals: 10
Assists: 3

Aubameyang ended the campaign as top scorer and also led the way in terms of goals and assists combined. He also surpassed Radamel Falcao (30) as the 34-goal all-time Europa League leading scorer.

Previous winners

2022/23: Jesús Navas (Sevilla)
2021/22: Filip Kostić (Frankfurt)
2020/21: Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)
2019/20: Romelu Lukaku (Inter)
2018/19: Eden Hazard (Chelsea)

