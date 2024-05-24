Aubameyang named 2023/24 UEFA Europa League Player of the Season
Friday, May 24, 2024
Article summary
Marseille's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has won the award for the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League campaign.
Article top media content
Article body
UEFA's Technical Observer Panel has named Marseille's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League Player of the Season.
The 34-year-old was key in Marseille's run to the semi-finals, scoring ten goals in just 11 starts, including a hat-trick at home to Ajax on Matchday 5.
Aubameyang's 2023/24 Europa League stats
Appearances: 13 (11 starts)
Goals: 10
Assists: 3
Aubameyang ended the campaign as top scorer and also led the way in terms of goals and assists combined. He also surpassed Radamel Falcao (30) as the 34-goal all-time Europa League leading scorer.
Previous winners
2022/23: Jesús Navas (Sevilla)
2021/22: Filip Kostić (Frankfurt)
2020/21: Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)
2019/20: Romelu Lukaku (Inter)
2018/19: Eden Hazard (Chelsea)