Aubameyang named 2023/24 UEFA Europa League Player of the Season

UEFA's Technical Observer Panel has named Marseille's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League Player of the Season.

The 34-year-old was key in Marseille's run to the semi-finals, scoring ten goals in just 11 starts, including a hat-trick at home to Ajax on Matchday 5.

Aubameyang's 2023/24 Europa League stats Appearances: 13 (11 starts)

Goals: 10

Assists: 3

Aubameyang ended the campaign as top scorer and also led the way in terms of goals and assists combined. He also surpassed Radamel Falcao (30) as the 34-goal all-time Europa League leading scorer.