Europa League: League phase draw pots confirmed
Thursday, August 29, 2024
Take a look at the pots for the league phase draw of the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League.
The 36 UEFA Europa League hopefuls have been split into four pots for the league phase draw, which will take place at 13:00 CET on Friday 30 August.
2024/25 Europa League: League phase draw pots
Pot 1
Roma (ITA)
Manchester United (ENG)
Porto (POR)
Ajax (NED)
Rangers (SCO)
Frankfurt (GER)
Lazio (ITA)
Tottenham (ENG)
Slavia Praha (CZE)
Pot 2
Real Sociedad (ESP)
AZ Alkmaar (NED)
Braga (POR)
Olympiacos (GRE)
Lyon (FRA)
PAOK (GRE)
Fenerbahçe (TUR)
M. Tel-Aviv (ISR)
Ferencváros (HUN)
Pot 3
Qarabağ (AZE)
Galatasaray (TUR)
Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)
Bodø/Glimt (NOR)
Union SG (BEL)
Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)
Ludogorets (BUL)
Midtjylland (DEN)
Malmö (SWE)
Pot 4
Athletic Club (ESP)
Hoffenheim (GER)
Nice (FRA)
Anderlecht (BEL)
Twente (NED)
Beşiktaş (TUR)
FCSB (ROU)
RFS (LVA)
Elfsborg (SWE)
How will the league phase draw be carried out?
All 36 teams will be manually drawn using physical balls. For every team manually drawn, a designated automated software will randomly draw eight opponents across the four pots, who will be revealed on screen in the draw hall and on television. The software will also decide which matches will be at home and which ones away.
The draw will start with Pot 1, assigning eight opponents to all nine teams, one after the other, and will continue with the other pots in descending order until all teams have been assigned their eight opponents. The software will guarantee total randomness within the framework of the draw conditions stipulated by the regulations (e.g. country protection and no more than two opponents from the same country), while guaranteeing that the draw can be completed for all teams without resulting at any point in a deadlock situation.
Even though the teams will know all their opponents by the end of the draw, the fixture list with match dates and kick-off times will be elaborated afterwards and announced on Saturday 31 August, to ensure no calendar clashes with teams in the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Conference League playing in the same cities.
When are this season's Europa League matches?
League phase
Matchday 1: 25/26 September 2024
Matchday 2: 3 October 2024
Matchday 3: 24 October 2024
Matchday 4: 7 November 2024
Matchday 5: 28 November 2024
Matchday 6: 12 December 2024
Matchday 7: 23 January 2025
Matchday 8: 30 January 2025
Knockout stage
Knockout round play-offs: 13 & 20 February 2025
Round of 16: 6 & 13 March 2025
Quarter-finals: 10 & 17 April 2025
Semi-finals: 1 & 8 May 2025
Final: 21 May 2025