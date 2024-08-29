2024/25 Europa League: Who has qualified for the league phase?
Thursday, August 29, 2024
Which clubs will line up in the league phase of the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League?
The line-up for the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League is now complete.
UEFA.com looks at the 36 teams involved in Friday's league phase draw, which will be held in Monaco from 13:00 CET on Friday 30 August.
2024/25 league phase qualifiers
Netherlands (3): Ajax, AZ, Twente
Türkiye (3): Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray
Belgium (2): Anderlecht, Union Saint-Gilloise
Czechia (2): Slavia Praha, Viktoria Plzeň
England (2): Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur
France (2): Nice, Lyon
Germany (2): Eintracht Frankfurt, Hoffenheim
Greece (2): Olympiacos, PAOK
Italy (2): Lazio, Roma
Portugal (2): Braga, Porto
Spain (2): Athletic Club, Real Sociedad
Sweden (2): Elfsborg, Malmö
Azerbaijan (1): Qarabağ
Bulgaria (1): Ludogorets
Denmark (1): Midtjylland
Hungary (1): Ferencváros
Israel (1): M. Tel-Aviv
Latvia (1): RFS
Norway (1): Bodø/Glimt
Romania (1): FCSB
Scotland (1): Rangers
Ukraine (1): Dynamo Kyiv
Which teams compete in the 36-team league phase?
Seven domestic cup winners qualify automatically along with five other teams by virtue of their domestic league placing, with the holders of the UEFA Conference League, Olympiacos, also guaranteed a spot. Twelve teams came through the play-offs, with the remaining 11 transferring from the UEFA Champions League.
The list above is provisional, based purely on sporting performance and does not account for any potential disciplinary or licensing matters. All Russian teams are suspended from participation in UEFA competitions until further notice.