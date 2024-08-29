2024/25 Europa League: Who has qualified for the league phase?

The line-up for the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League is now complete.

UEFA.com looks at the 36 teams involved in Friday's league phase draw, which will be held in Monaco from 13:00 CET on Friday 30 August.

New format explained

2024/25 league phase qualifiers

Netherlands (3): Ajax, AZ, Twente

Türkiye (3): Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray

Belgium (2): Anderlecht, Union Saint-Gilloise

Czechia (2): Slavia Praha, Viktoria Plzeň

England (2): Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur

France (2): Nice, Lyon

Germany (2): Eintracht Frankfurt, Hoffenheim

Greece (2): Olympiacos, PAOK

Italy (2): Lazio, Roma

Portugal (2): Braga, Porto

Spain (2): Athletic Club, Real Sociedad

Sweden (2): Elfsborg, Malmö

Azerbaijan (1): Qarabağ

Bulgaria (1): Ludogorets

Denmark (1): Midtjylland

Hungary (1): Ferencváros

Israel (1): M. Tel-Aviv

Latvia (1): RFS

Norway (1): Bodø/Glimt

Romania (1): FCSB

Scotland (1): Rangers

Ukraine (1): Dynamo Kyiv﻿

Which teams compete in the 36-team league phase?

Seven domestic cup winners qualify automatically along with five other teams by virtue of their domestic league placing, with the holders of the UEFA Conference League, Olympiacos, also guaranteed a spot. Twelve teams came through the play-offs, with the remaining 11 transferring from the UEFA Champions League.

The list above is provisional, based purely on sporting performance and does not account for any potential disciplinary or licensing matters. All Russian teams are suspended from participation in UEFA competitions until further notice.