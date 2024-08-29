UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.
Favourite team

2024/25 Europa League: Who has qualified for the league phase?

Thursday, August 29, 2024

Which clubs will line up in the league phase of the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League?

The line-up for the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League is now complete.

UEFA.com looks at the 36 teams involved in Friday's league phase draw, which will be held in Monaco from 13:00 CET on Friday 30 August.

New format explained

2024/25 league phase qualifiers

Netherlands (3): Ajax, AZ, Twente
Türkiye (3): Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray
Belgium (2): Anderlecht, Union Saint-Gilloise
Czechia (2): Slavia Praha, Viktoria Plzeň
England (2): Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur
France (2): Nice, Lyon
Germany (2): Eintracht Frankfurt, Hoffenheim
Greece (2): Olympiacos, PAOK
Italy (2): Lazio, Roma
Portugal (2): Braga, Porto
Spain (2): Athletic Club, Real Sociedad
Sweden (2): Elfsborg, Malmö
Azerbaijan (1): Qarabağ
Bulgaria (1): Ludogorets
Denmark (1): Midtjylland
Hungary (1): Ferencváros
Israel (1): M. Tel-Aviv
Latvia (1): RFS
Norway (1): Bodø/Glimt
Romania (1): FCSB
Scotland (1): Rangers
Ukraine (1): Dynamo Kyiv﻿

Which teams compete in the 36-team league phase?

Seven domestic cup winners qualify automatically along with five other teams by virtue of their domestic league placing, with the holders of the UEFA Conference League, Olympiacos, also guaranteed a spot. Twelve teams came through the play-offs, with the remaining 11 transferring from the UEFA Champions League.

The list above is provisional, based purely on sporting performance and does not account for any potential disciplinary or licensing matters. All Russian teams are suspended from participation in UEFA competitions until further notice.

© 1998-2024 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday, August 29, 2024

Selected for you

Europa League season in-depth
Live 29/08/2024

Europa League season in-depth

All you need to know about the 54th season of this club competition.
2024/25 Europa League key dates
Live 27/08/2024

2024/25 Europa League key dates

What are the match dates? Where is the 2025 final?