Europa League highlights and round-up: Twente hold Manchester United, Galatasaray and Lazio win

Man United were held at Old Trafford as the inaugural league phase of the UEFA Europa League got under way, but Galatasaray and Lazio enjoyed more successful nights.

UEFA.com rounds up the first night of Matchday 1 action.

Highlights: Man Utd 1-1 Twente

Sam Lammers' equaliser gave Twente a point as United's unhappy run of UEFA competition results was extended to one win in nine games (D3 L5). The hosts – managed by former Twente player Erik ten Hag – took a deserved lead when Christian Eriksen's first European strike for the club flashed into the net but good industry from Bart van Rooij paved the way for Lammers to equalise midway through the second half. Lars Unnerstall then made a fine save from Bruno Fernandes in added time to preserve the draw for the visitors.

Highlights: Galatasaray 3-1 PAOK

The Turkish champions overcame their Greek counterparts after a busy second half in Istanbul. Defender Abdul Rahman Baba deflected Victor Osimhen's header into his own net just after the restart to give the hosts the lead, but Giannis Konstantelias pounced on Günay Güvenç's clearance to equalise for PAOK. Yunus Akgün restored the home advantage, blasting Osimhen's header into the roof of the net, before substitute Mauro Icardi struck Galatasaray's third in added time.

Highlights: Nice 1-1 Real Sociedad

Nice and Real Sociedad pushed each other hard till the final whistle, but neither could find a Matchday 1 winner. Ander Barrenetxea opened the scoring for the visitors when he lashed home from the edge of the box. The hosts drew level just before half-time when Dutch midfielder Pablo Rosario fired a low shot past Álex Remiro. After the break, Remiro guessed correctly to keep out Evann Guessand's penalty.

Best of the rest

Highlights: Dynamo Kyiv 0-3 Lazio