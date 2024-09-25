Europa League round-up: Twente hold Manchester United, Galatasaray and Lazio win
Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Man United were held by manager Erik ten Hag's old club on the opening night of the UEFA Europa League, while Galatasaray and Lazio emerged victorious.
Man United were held at Old Trafford as the inaugural league phase of the UEFA Europa League got under way, but Galatasaray and Lazio enjoyed more successful nights.
UEFA.com rounds up the first night of Matchday 1 action.
Results
AZ Alkmaar 3-2 Elfsborg
Bodø/Glimt 3-2 Porto
Dynamo Kyiv 0-3 Lazio
Midtjylland 1-1 Hoffenheim
Galatasaray 3-1 PAOK
Manchester United 1-1 Twente
Nice 1-1 Real Sociedad
Ludogorets 0-2 Slavia Praha
Anderlecht 2-1 Ferencváros
Manchester United 1-1 Twente
Sam Lammers' equaliser gave Twente a point as United's unhappy run of UEFA competition results was extended to one win in nine games (D3 L5). The hosts – managed by former Twente player Erik ten Hag – took a deserved lead when Christian Eriksen's first European strike for the club flashed into the net but good industry from Bart van Rooij paved the way for Lammers to equalise midway through the second half. Lars Unnerstall then made a fine save from Bruno Fernandes in added time to preserve the draw for the visitors.
Galatasaray 3-1 PAOK
The Turkish champions overcame their Greek counterparts after a busy second half in Istanbul. Defender Abdul Rahman Baba deflected Victor Osimhen's header into his own net just after the restart to give the hosts the lead, but Giannis Konstantelias pounced on Günay Güvenç's clearance to equalise for PAOK. Yunus Akgün restored the home advantage, blasting Osimhen's header into the roof of the net, before substitute Mauro Icardi struck Galatasaray's third in added time.
Nice 1-1 Real Sociedad
Nice and Real Sociedad pushed each other hard till the final whistle, but neither could find a Matchday 1 winner. Ander Barrenetxea opened the scoring for the visitors when he lashed home from the edge of the box. The hosts drew level just before half-time when Dutch midfielder Pablo Rosario fired a low shot past Álex Remiro. After the break, Remiro guessed correctly to keep out Evann Guessand's penalty.
Best of the rest
- Porto's Samu scored the first goal of the new league phase eight minutes into his side's opener at Bodø/Glimt, but the Norwegian champions rallied to win 3-2 despite having a man sent off early in the second half.
- Bodø/Glimt's Jens Petter Hauge scored twice on opening night along with two others: Boulaye Dia in Lazio's 3-0 win against Dynamo Kyiv and Ruben van Bommel (son of Netherlands great Mark van Bommel) in AZ Alkmaar's 3-2 success against Elfsborg.
- Chilean winger Darío Osorio scored a beauty for Midtjylland, the 20-year-old making amends for being sent off at the weekend. However, he was upstaged by 18-year-old Hoffenheim substitute Max Moerstedt who claimed his first goal for the club with a tremendous volleyed equaliser.
Thursday's matches
Fenerbahçe vs Union SG (18:45)
Malmö vs Rangers (18:45)
Ajax vs Beşiktaş
Roma vs Athletic Club
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Viktoria Plzeň
FCSB vs RFS
Lyon vs Olympiacos
Braga vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv
Tottenham Hotspur vs Qarabağ
21:00 CET kick-off unless stated
Matchday 2 fixtures (3 October)
RFS vs Galatasaray (18:45)
Ferencváros vs Tottenham Hotspur (18:45)
Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs Midtjylland (18:45)
Olympiacos vs Braga (18:45)
Qarabağ vs Malmö (18:45)
Real Sociedad vs Anderlecht (18:45)
Lazio vs Nice (18:45)
Slavia Praha vs Ajax (18:45)
Hoffenheim vs Dynamo Kyiv (18:45)
Athletic Club vs AZ Alkmaar
Beşiktaş vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Porto vs Manchester United
Twente vs Fenerbahçe
Viktoria Plzeň vs Ludogorets
Elfsborg vs Roma
PAOK vs FCSB
Union SG vs Bodø/Glimt
Rangers vs Lyon