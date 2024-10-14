Europa League Next Level Teamwork analysis: Ajax and Twente excel

Build-up down the right flank and one-touch deliveries were the key characteristics shared by Kenneth Taylor's goal for Ajax in their 4-0 UEFA Europa League win against Beşiktaş on Matchday 1 and Michel Vlap's finish for Twente against Fenerbahçe on Matchday 2.

UEFA's Performance Analysis unit takes a closer look at both goals as part of the Europa League Next Level Teamwork series, presented by Engelbert Strauss.

Kenneth Taylor: Ajax 4-0 Beşiktaş

Ajax were already two goals to the good by the time Taylor scored against Beşiktaş on the second night of the league phase. The finish was low and true, and the build-up was impressive, Devyne Rensch delivering the ball for Bertrand Traoré to flick on for Kian Fitz-Jim. His pass found the closely-marked Brian Brobbey who then picked out Taylor in space.

Next Level Teamwork tactical analysis: Ajax

"One-to-one pressing won the ball back for Ajax in the opposition half, which allowed the team to reach the goal within seven passes after regaining possession," said UEFA's Performance Analysis unit.

"With the composure on the ball from Fitz-Jim (No28), centre-back Josip Šutalo (37) and right full-back Rensch (2), they were able to escape the pressure in a tight area and advance higher up the pitch.

"Forward movement from Fitz-Jim allowed for combination exchange with Traoré (20), to then find forward Brobbey (9), who, with quality back-to-goal play, attracted three of the opposition, which in turn created space and time for Taylor to finish."

Michel Vlap: Twente 1-1 Fenerbahçe

Twente's opener against Fenerbahçe, meanwhile, involved three players and three touches. Sem Steijn's lofted ball into the box looked to be an awkward one for Youri Regeer, but the No8 showed great awareness as he lifted it first-time back into the danger area. Vlap's downward header looped into the net.

Next Level Teamwork tactical analysis: Twente

"Composure and patience at the back were key in the successful lead-up to the goal," said UEFA's Performance Analysis unit. "The Twente back line waited for the Fenerbahçe players to apply pressure on the ball, which allowed them to open up spaces between the opposition units.

"Five sideways passes allowed Bart van Rooij (28) to execute a penetrative pass to Youri Regeer (8), who then found Sem Steijn (14) in space in the central channel. Steijn had scanned the field several times before receiving the ball, which was important to give him the composure he needed to execute a clever through pass to Regeer, who needed just one touch to cross for Vlap (18) to head in."



