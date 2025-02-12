UEFA Europa League Official Live football scores & stats
Taste The Action: Wesley Sneijder introduces the flavours of Amsterdam

Wednesday, February 12, 2025

In this piece presented by Just Eat Takeaway.com, Ana Quiles and Wesley Sneijder took a gastronomic tour around Amsterdam.

Following tasty trips to San Sebastián, Frankfurt, Porto and Manchester, Ana Quiles' latest culinary adventure was to Amsterdam. There, she was joined by a man who knows a thing or two about the city – former Ajax and Netherlands midfielder Wesley Sneijder.

For this Taste The Action piece presented by Just Eat Takeaway.com, the duo drove around the Dutch capital in a suitably orange car, presenting gifts to local restaurant owners which included tickets to Ajax's UEFA Europa League Matchday 8 victory over Galatasaray along with signed shirts.

In return, they were able to sample a typical Broodje Zeedijk sandwich, a kroket and, of course, a kebab, leaving the two of them highly satisfied.

Be on the lookout for more Taste The Action pieces with Just Eat Takeaway.com as the Europa League progresses.

