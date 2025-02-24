2025/26 Europa League: Format, dates, draws, final

The 2025/26 campaign brings the 55th edition of this European club competition, and the 17th since it was renamed from the UEFA Cup to the UEFA Europa League. After a successful debut, the second season under the new format kicks off on 10 July and runs until the final in Istanbul on 20 May 2026.

Please note that dates are subject to change.

How does 2025/26 Europa League qualifying work?

The stage at which teams enter qualifying is based on their association club coefficient rankings. All ties are played over two legs.

Thirteen teams qualify directly for the Europa League league phase, with a further 12 sides securing their places through qualifying, culminating in August's play-off round. The 36-team line-up is completed by 11 losing teams transferring from the Champions League third qualifying round and play-offs.

When are the 2025/26 Europa League qualifiers?

First qualifying round: 10 & 17 July 2025

Second qualifying round: 24 & 31 July 2025

Third qualifying round: 7 & 14 August 2025

Play-offs: 21 & 28 August 2025

When are the 2025/26 Europa League league phase matches?

Matchday 1: 24 & 25 September 2025

Matchday 2: 2 October 2025

Matchday 3: 23 October 2025

Matchday 4: 6 November 2025

Matchday 5: 27 November 2025

Matchday 6: 11 December 2025

Matchday 7: 22 January 2026

Matchday 8: 29 January 2026

When is the 2025/26 Europa League knockout phase?

Knockout phase play-offs: 19 & 26 February 2026

Round of 16: 12 & 19 March 2026

Quarter-finals: 9 & 16 April 2026

Semi-finals: 30 April & 7 May 2026

Final: 20 May 2026 (Istanbul)

When are the 2025/26 Europa League draws?

First qualifying round: 17 June 2025

Second qualifying round: 18 June 2025

Third qualifying round: 21 July 2025

Play-offs: 4 August 2025

League phase: 29 August 2025

Knockout phase play-offs: 30 January 2026

Round of 16, quarter-final, semi-final, and final: 27 February 2026

A view of Beşiktaş Park ahead of the club's 2024/25 Europa League meeting with Frankfurt UEFA via Getty Images

Where is the Europa League final in 2026?

The 2025/26 Europa League final will be staged at Beşiktaş Park in Istanbul, Türki̇ye. The stadium hosted the 2019 UEFA Super Cup tie between UEFA Champions League victors Liverpool and Europa League champions Chelsea, which the Merseyside club won on penalties.

As well as the Europa League trophy, the 2025/26 winners also gain a place in the league phase of the 2026/27 Champions League if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.

2019 highlights: Liverpool 2-2 Chelsea (5-4 pens)



