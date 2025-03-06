UEFA Europa League round of 16 first legs: Rangers and Lyon make flying starts

Rangers and Lyon kicked off their UEFA Europa League round of 16 ties with solid victories on the road, while Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have work to do following their away fixtures.

UEFA.com rounds up the Thursday night action.

Mikel Oyarzabal's 70th-minute penalty means four of these sides' seven meetings have now ended in draws. Bruno Fernandes' first-half shot was cleared off the line by Aritz Elustondo, but United went ahead in the 57th minute through Joshua Zirkzee's first-time strike from the edge of the box. Captain Oyarzabal became his club's all-time Europa League top scorer with his ninth goal in the competition before Orri Óskarsson and Brais Méndez went close for La Real late on.

An 18th-minute own goal from Lucas Bergvall gave AZ a narrow advantage, the ball looping into the net off the Swedish midfielder after Troy Parrott volleyed a Peer Koopmeiners corner back across goal. Parrott had an opportunity to double the hosts' lead later in the first half when through one-on-one with Guglielmo Vicario, but was denied by the Spurs keeper's leg. The English side grew into the game and Wilson Odobert almost headed a last-gasp equaliser, but his effort flew over.

Cyriel Dessers profited from sleepy defending to give Rangers an early lead, but Alexander Djiku hooked in an fine equaliser for Fenerbahçe, who looked to have found the measure of their guests before Václav Černý struck on the break with half-time approaching. Fenerbahçe gambled in the second half, bringing on extra attackers, but Dessers had two efforts on the counter ruled out for offside before Černý raced on to Nicolas Raskin's ball to extend Rangers' lead in the 82nd minute.

Malick Fofana’s late double in Bucharest put Lyon firmly in control of the tie. Lyon's Lucas Perri produced wonderful saves to deny Malcom Edjouma and Siyabonga Ngezana, before Nicolás Tagliafico nodded the visitors ahead on 30 minutes. Substitute Alexandru Băluță drilled in FCSB's equaliser in the second half, but the French side raised their game late on, Rayan Cherki setting up Fofana to score twice in the space of five minutes and establish a two-goal advantage.

Quarter-final draw (10 & 17 April) Bodø/Glimt/Olympiacos vs Viktoria Plzeň/Lazio

AZ Alkmaar/Tottenham vs Ajax/Eintracht Frankfurt

Fenerbahçe/Rangers vs Roma/Athletic Club﻿*

FCSB/Lyon vs Real Sociedad/Man Utd * The potential home match of Roma in the quarter-finals may be subject to a change of schedule

Roma hit the bar just before half-time through Paulo Dybala, but fell behind soon after the break when Iñaki Williams nodded in from close range. Angeliño swept home the equaliser six minutes later after good work by Zeki Çelik. Claudio Ranieri's men went up a gear late on after Yeray Álvarez received a second booking in the 86th minute, and substitute Eldor Shomurodov sealed a dramatic comeback win with a sweet curling strike on the turn.

Gustav Isaksen’s breath-taking 98th-minute strike handed nine-man Lazio victory in Czechia. Alessio Romagnoli headed Roma in front from close range as Lazio dominated the opening half, but the balance shifted in the second when Rafiu Durosinmi connected with Lukáš Kalvach’s pin-point free-kick. The visitors seemed resigned to a draw after Nicolò Rovella and Samuel Gigot were shown red cards, but Isaksen's magical long-range finished proved Lazio's class at the death.

The hosts started well, with Brian Brobbey hitting the post, and took the lead when the striker headed in from close range from Jordan Henderson's cross after ten minutes. However, after going close several times, Frankfurt equalised on 27 minutes when Hugo Larsson's shot deflected in off Ajax goalscorer Brobbey. Neither side held back in the second period, but it was the Bundesliga team who took the advantage, Ellyes Shkiri tapping in from close range with 20 minutes to go.

The Norwegian side took a 13th-minute lead when Jostein Gundersen's header found the net via the crossbar and goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis. Roman Yaremchuk went closest for the visitors but Nikita Haikin saved the forward’s shot, and captain Kasper Høgh then slotted in from slick moves either side of half-time to end Olympiacos' 26-match unbeaten run in all competitions, and earn Bodø/Glimt an eighth win in nine European home games this season.