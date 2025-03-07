UEFA Europa League round of 16: What to look out for in the second legs

There is still all to play for in all eight UEFA Europa League round of 16 ties following a dramatic set of first leg encounters.

UEFA.com previews all the action ahead of the second legs on Thursday 13 March.

Create your bracket!

Highlights: Roma 2-1 Athletic Club

A highly anticipated first leg between these two attractive sides did not disappoint as a last-gasp Eldor Shomurodov curler sealed a dramatic comeback victory for Roma at a buoyant Stadio Olimpico. "The stadium today was incredible; I’ve never experienced anything so beautiful in my life," beamed midfielder Niccolò Pisilli. "It was very important to find the winner, especially with the return leg in mind – we’re happy we managed to do it."

There will no doubt be a similarly noisy atmosphere at San Mamés – venue for the final in May – as Athletic fans try to inspire a turnaround in the second leg and keep alive their dream of featuring in the showpiece in their own city. "Our team had a very good game, very well worked," insisted goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala. "It's a pity because in that last play Roma scored the second goal, but we are confident that we can turn this result around in Bilbao."

Did you know: Athletic Club have scored in their last 17 Europa League matches.

2021/22 champions Frankfurt used all their experience and winning mentality to eke out a narrow away victory in the first leg in Amsterdam after initially falling behind. "[Even after] they scored I had the feeling that we would win the game for sure," goalscorer Hugo Larsson said. "After 45 minutes normally we should have had two or three goals, but we didn't. But at the end of the day we won and that is what we take with us for the next game."

Ajax now face the daunting task of trying to become the first team to win away against Frankfurt in this season's competition, with the German side having claimed victory in their last three home games without conceding a goal. "I saw an open match, between two brave teams," opined Ajax coach Francesco Farioli. "The way we played gives confidence. We know where we want to go – forward, with strength and bravery."

Did you know: Ajax need one goal to reach 100 scored in the Europa League proper.

Highlights: Viktoria Plzeň 1-2 Lazio

An extraordinary end to the first leg in Czechia saw nine-man Lazio – who had Nicolò Rovella and Samuel Gigot sent off – score a 98th-minute winner through Gustav Isaksen's thunderous strike, with the league phase winners showing why they are considered among the favourites to go all the way this season. "It was a tough game for us, we had to work hard," said coach Marco Baroni. "We had to defend well, especially after we went down to nine men. The winning goal was a reward for our belief."

Plzeň will now have to pick themselves up and go again after missing the opportunity to make their two-man advantage count on home soil. Coach Miroslav Koubek was able to see the positive side, saying: "It was probably our best performance in Europe but we did not get the result. But we are not going to cry, we can build on the performance in the second leg. Anything is possible, we saw it tonight."

Did you know: Lazio have won only one of their last seven UEFA competition two-legged ties.

Despite wins in seven of their previous eight European home matches this season, few would have expected Bodø/Glimt to establish a 3-0 lead against opponents that had kept six clean sheets in their last seven games (including each of their previous four). Olympiacos are not finished, though; they have won 3-0 at home twice in this season's competition, and bossed the later stages in Norway, where they had 17 of the 26 attempts at goal and made 26 more attacks than their hosts.

Their hopes of a comeback will be helped if competition top scorer Ayoub El Kaabi, who has seven goals, returns from injury, while the reigning Norwegian champions are in sight of a first Europa League quarter-final appearance at the sixth attempt.

Did you know: The first leg was the first European match between the teams and Bodø/Glimt’s first against Greek opponents.

Quarter-final line-up Bodø/Glimt (NOR)/Olympiacos (GRE) vs Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)/Lazio (ITA)

AZ Alkmaar (NED)/Tottenham (ENG) vs Ajax (NED)/Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)

Fenerbahçe (TUR)/Rangers (SCO) vs Roma (ITA)/Athletic Club (ESP)

FCSB (ROU)/Lyon (FRA) vs Real Sociedad (ESP)/Manchester United (ENG)

Highlights: FCSB 1-3 Lyon

Lyon left it late in Bucharest, but ultimately Malick Fofana proved to be the difference-maker, the Belgian forward scoring in the 86th and 89th minute to take his tally for the campaign to six and put his side in a strong position going into a home second leg. "We played with heart, we showed that we were all together," said a delighted Paulo Fonseca, the OL coach adding: "We managed the match well, we deserved this victory. But it's not over, it's a good step."

FCSB will now need a huge performance in France after losing for just the third time in their last 13 UEFA competition matches (W7 D3) as they attempt to progress to the last eight for the first time since the 2005/06 campaign. "We managed to play a good match, we managed to score, but that was it," said forward Alexandru Bǎluțǎ. "Now, we have to concentrate on the next match, and we shall see what we can do in France."

Did you know: Lyon have won six of their previous eight UEFA competition games against Romanian opponents (D1 L1).

Manchester United looked comfortable until just past the hour mark in San Sebastian, having dominated the share of chances and gone ahead through Joshua Zirkzee’s 57th-minute strike. A triple change by Real Sociedad then shifted the momentum, with substitute Orri Óskarsson (scorer of four goals in this season’s competition) drawing heroics from goalkeeper André Onana after captain Mikel Oyarzabal’s equaliser from the spot 20 minutes from time.

Brais Méndez, who scored the only goal in La Real's win at United during the 2022/23 group stage, was also expertly denied late on by Onana. "We'll be better," Zirkzee predicted of the return match, when United will attempt to win a fifth successive Europa League round of 16 tie and extend their unbeaten run in the last 16 to 11 matches.

Did you know: Real Sociedad are targeting a second quarter-final appearance in the competition, last going that far in the 1988/89 UEFA Cup.

Highlights: Fenerbahçe 1-3 Rangers

After an exceptional counterattacking performance in Istanbul, Rangers are within sight of the quarter-finals, but stand-in coach Barry Ferguson is not looking too far ahead just yet. "It's only half-time in the tie," he said, mindful of Rangers' shaky recent home form. "They've got a top manager and I expect Fenerbahçe to be a different side."

José Mourinho will be hoping his opposite number is right after saying of his side's first-leg showing "we were bad everywhere". A 3-1 deficit looks daunting, but with Cyriel Dessers having two goals ruled offside in the second half, it could have been considerably worse. Mourinho meanwhile is not throwing in the towel. "If someone wants to ask me if it's over, no, I don't think it's over," he said.

Did you know: Rangers have yet to lose in five home games against Turkish sides (W3 D2).

The only disappointment for AZ will be the fact they didn't manage to build a more commanding lead following a dominant display over Spurs in the 1-0 first-leg win in Alkmaar. "It's very rewarding to see how my team has grown in just a few months since we last faced Tottenham," said a proud Maarten Martens after his side avenged a 1-0 defeat in the league phase.

Spurs will have to be vastly improved in London to stand a chance of making it to their first Europa League quarter-final since the 2012/13 season. Defender Djed Spence believes the team need to get back to the basics, admitting: "We let them play their game and we just missed grind and spirit; that was probably the biggest difference between the two teams. They were fighting for every ball and we lacked in that department. We need to do better."

Did you know: AZ have won eight of their last nine UEFA competition two-legged ties.