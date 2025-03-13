Europa League quarter-final ties confirmed

The UEFA Europa League quarter-final line-up is complete after Lyon, Manchester United, Rangers and Tottenham joined Athletic Club, Bodø/Glimt, Eintracht Frankfurt and Lazio in the last eight.

The quarter-finals kick off with Bodø/Glimt vs Lazio at 18:45 CET on 10 April, with the other three fixtures at 21:00 CET. The second legs are all at 21:00 CET the following week. The victors advance to the semi-finals.