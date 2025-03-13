Europa League quarter-final ties confirmed
Thursday, March 13, 2025
Lyon vs Manchester United is among the 2024/25 last-eight ties after the round of 16 concluded on Thursday.
The UEFA Europa League quarter-final line-up is complete after Lyon, Manchester United, Rangers and Tottenham joined Athletic Club, Bodø/Glimt, Eintracht Frankfurt and Lazio in the last eight.
Quarter-finals
First legs (10 April)
Bodø/Glimt vs Lazio (18:45 CET)
Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Rangers vs Athletic Club
Lyon vs Manchester United
Second legs (17 April)
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham
Lazio vs Bodø/Glimt
Athletic Club vs Rangers
Manchester United vs Lyon
21:00 CET kick-off unless otherwise stated
The quarter-finals kick off with Bodø/Glimt vs Lazio at 18:45 CET on 10 April, with the other three fixtures at 21:00 CET. The second legs are all at 21:00 CET the following week. The victors advance to the semi-finals.
Route to Bilbao
Semi-finals (1 & 8 May)
Tottenham/Frankfurt vs Bodø/Glimt/Lazio
Rangers/Athletic Club vs Lyon/Manchester United
Final (21 May)
San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao, Spain