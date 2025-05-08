2025 UEFA Europa League final: All you need to know

The 2024/25 UEFA Europa League season concludes in Bilbao, Spain, on Wednesday 21 May 2025. Kick-off is at 21:00 CET.

Who is in the 2025 Europa League final?

Tottenham Hotspur will face English Premier League rivals Manchester United in the 2025 final. Both teams have lifted the trophy before: Spurs when the tournament was known as the UEFA Cup in 1972 and 1984, and United in 2017.

Where is the 2025 Europa League final?

The 2025 Europa League final takes place at San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao, Spain. With a capacity in excess of 50,000, the venue is home to Athletic Club and last year staged the 2024 UEFA Women's Champions League final, in which Barcelona were 2-0 winners against Lyon.

San Mamés Stadium opened in September 2013, replacing the old San Mamés. Its predecessor hosted the second leg of the 1977 UEFA Cup final, Athletic Club beating Juventus 2-1 on the night but losing on away goals, as well as three games at the 1982 FIFA World Cup.

How to watch the Europa League final

Europa League final format

The Europa League final follows a similar format to the UEFA Champions League final. If scores are level at the end of normal time, two 15-minute periods of extra time are played.

If one of the teams scores more goals than the other during extra time, that team are declared the winners. If scores remains level after extra time, the winners are determined by a penalty shoot-out.

Where will the other 2025 finals be held?

2025 Champions League final: Munich Football Arena, Munich, Germany

2025 Conference League final: Stadion Wrocław, Wroclaw, Poland

2025 Women's Champions League final: ﻿Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal

What do the winners get?

The UEFA Europa League trophy is, at 15kg, the heaviest piece of UEFA silverware. To make things extra interesting, it also has no handles.

Do the Europa League winners qualify for the Champions League?

Yes, the 2024/25 winners also gain a place in the league phase of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition. Additionally, they will earn the right to play against the winners of the 2024/25 Champions League in the 2025 UEFA Super Cup.

