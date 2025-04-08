Rangers vs Athletic Club Europa League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Rangers welcome Athletic Club to Ibrox Stadium for the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie.

Match at a glance When: Thursday 10 April (21:00 CET)﻿

Where: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

What: Europa League quarter-final first leg

Next: Quarter-final second leg, Thursday 17 April (21:00 CET)﻿

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

A famous Glasgow night in the round of 16 saw Rangers beat Fenerbahçe on penalties to keep alive their hopes of reaching a third Europa League final. Ibrox will be full of colour and noise once more for the visit of Athletic Club, and the Gers will hope the in-form Václav Černý and Cyriel Dessers can again prove to be difference-makers.

Athletic, though, are aiming to reach a final which will be played on home soil at San Mamés, and have impressed throughout the tournament so far, putting in arguably their best performance to dispatch Roma in the round of 16. Experienced coach Ernesto Valverde will know what to expect in this away leg, and certainly won't be overawed by the atmosphere in store.

Highlights: Rangers 0-2 Fenerbahçe (3-2 pens)

Possible line-ups



Rangers: Butland; Tavernier, Sterling, Balogun, Jefté; Raskin, Barron; Černý, Lawrence, Hagi; Igamane

Doubtful: None﻿

Out: Diomande (suspended), Kasanwirjo (knee), Souttar (suspended)

Misses next match if booked: Barron, Igamane, Jefté, Raskin

Athletic Club: Agirrezabala; Gorosobel, Vivian, Paredes, Berchiche; Jauregizar, Prados; Iñaki Williams, Gómez, Nico Williams; Guruzeta

Doubtful: None﻿

Out: Berchiche (calf), De Galaretta (hamstring)﻿

Misses next match if booked: Berchiche, De Marcos, Gorosabel, Vivian, I. Williams

Highlights: Athletic Club 3-1 Roma

Form guide

Rangers

Form: LWWLWL

Latest: Rangers 0-2 Hibernian, Scottish Premiership, 05/04

Athletic Club

Form: DDWWDL

Latest: Villarreal 0-0 Athletic Club, La Liga, 06/04

Form includes all competitive games in the 2024/25 season; the most recent result is listed first. For statistical purposes, penalty shoot-outs do not count towards results.

Expert prediction

Alex O'Henley, match reporter: Rangers seem to come alive in the Europa League and Athletic Club would be wise not to underestimate a side who tend to save their best for Thursday nights in this competition, especially on the counterattack. Valverde's visitors will be a step up in quality and much will depend on how successful the Light Blues are in keeping the Williams brothers, Nico and Iñaki, quiet over two legs.

Williams on 'unstoppable' Athletic Club

What the coaches say

Barry Ferguson, Rangers interim coach: "Overall, I'm just delighted to be in the quarter-finals. We've still got to work at a lot of things, but tonight is what my teams are built on. When you play against really good teams, they're going to hurt you in stages and you have to let them have the ball. I'm proud of the players and I'm just delighted for the club as whole."

Ernesto Valverde, Athletic Club coach: "I'm happy to have a change of opponent as we've already been to Istanbul twice, and played against [Rangers' round of 16 opponents] Fenerbahçe."