2025 UEFA Europa League final: When, where, teams, format

The 2024/25 UEFA Europa League season concludes in Bilbao, Spain on Wednesday 21 May 2025. Kick-off is at 21:00 CET.

Who will contest the 2025 Europa League final?

The identity of the finalists will be confirmed when the semi-finals conclude on Thursday 8 May. You can plot the route to the final here.

Where is the 2025 Europa League final?

The 2025 Europa League final takes place at San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao, Spain. With a capacity in excess of 50,000, the venue is home of Athletic Club and last year staged the 2024 UEFA Women's Champions League final, when Barcelona were 2-0 winners against Lyon.

San Mamés Stadium opened in September 2013, replacing the old San Mamés. The old ground staged the second leg of the 1977 UEFA Cup final, Athletic Club beating Juventus 2-1 on the night but losing on away goals, as well as three games at the 1982 FIFA World Cup.

How to watch the Europa League final

Details of where to watch the Europa League final will be available here.

Europa League final format

The Europa League final follows a similar format to the UEFA Champions League final. If scores are level at the end of normal time, two 15-minute periods of extra time are played.

If one of the teams scores more goals than the other during extra time, that team are declared the winners. If scores remains level after extra time, the winners are determined by a penalty shoot-out.

Where will the other 2025 finals be held?

2025 Women's Champions League final: ﻿Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal

2025 Conference League final: Stadion Wrocław, Wroclaw, Poland

2025 Champions League final: Munich Football Arena, Munich, Germany

What do the winners get?

The UEFA Europa League trophy is, at 15kg, the heaviest piece of UEFA silverware. To make things extra interesting, it also has no handles.

The 2024/25 winners also gain a place in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.

