Lyon vs Manchester United Europa League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Manchester United travel to face Lyon in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie.

Match at a glance When: Thursday 10 April (21:00 CET)

Where: OL Stadium, Décines

What: Europa League quarter-final first leg

Next: Quarter-final second leg, Thursday 17 April (21:00 CET)﻿

What do you need to know?

Lyon and Manchester United are preparing to go head-to-head for the fifth time following Champions League meetings in 2004 and 2008, which yielded two wins for United and two draws. There is little to separate the two sides on this occasion, with both teams possessing an abundant mix of young talent along with more experienced stars.

OL midfielder Nemanja Matić is set to face his former club, with the Serbia international having made 189 appearances for United between 2017 and 2022, while he will also know Red Devils coach Ruben Amorim well since the pair were Benfica team-mates in 2011/12 and 2013/14.

Possible line-ups



Lyon: Perri; Maitland-Niles, Mata, Niakhaté, Tagliafico; Tessman, Matić; Cherki, Tolisso, Almada; Mikautadze

Doubtful: none

Out: Fofana (knee), Nuamah (knee)

Misses next match if booked: Lacazette, Maitland-Niles, Niakhaté, Tolisso

Manchester United: Onana; De Ligt, Maguire, Yoro; Dalot, Ugarte, Eriksen, Dorgu; Fernandes, Zirkzee, Højlund

Doubtful: De Ligt (ankle), Mainoo (calf)

Out: Amad (ankle), Evans (muscular), Heaven (unspecified), Martínez (knee)

Misses next match if booked: Casemiro, De Ligt

Form guide

Lyon

Form: WLWWWW

Latest: Lyon 2-1 Lille, Ligue 1, 05/04

Manchester United

Form: DLWWDD

Latest: Manchester United 0-0 Manchester City, Premier League, 06/04

Form includes all competitive games in the 2024/25 season; the most recent result is listed first. For statistical purposes, penalty shoot-outs do not count towards results.

Expert prediction

Alex Clementson, match reporter: With 23 goals in ten games in this season's Europa League, Lyon have succeeded in displaying their kaleidoscopic palette of attacking talents. When the likes of Rayan Cherki and Georges Mikautadze are on song, Paulo Fonseca's men have the firepower to cause problems for the most stoic of defences. With Amorim having shored up some of Man Utd’s structural issues of late, Thursday’s tie could come down to the finest of margins.

What the coaches say

Ruben Amorim, Man Utd manager: "It's going to be different against Lyon, because they play in a league that is so physical, like ours. We have to find different ways of winning those games and we'll be ready for that."