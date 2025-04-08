Lyon vs Manchester United Europa League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news
Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news for the UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg.
Manchester United travel to face Lyon in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie.
Match at a glance
When: Thursday 10 April (21:00 CET)
Where: OL Stadium, Décines
What: Europa League quarter-final first leg
Next: Quarter-final second leg, Thursday 17 April (21:00 CET)
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Lyon and Manchester United are preparing to go head-to-head for the fifth time following Champions League meetings in 2004 and 2008, which yielded two wins for United and two draws. There is little to separate the two sides on this occasion, with both teams possessing an abundant mix of young talent along with more experienced stars.
OL midfielder Nemanja Matić is set to face his former club, with the Serbia international having made 189 appearances for United between 2017 and 2022, while he will also know Red Devils coach Ruben Amorim well since the pair were Benfica team-mates in 2011/12 and 2013/14.
Possible line-ups
Lyon: Perri; Maitland-Niles, Mata, Niakhaté, Tagliafico; Tessman, Matić; Cherki, Tolisso, Almada; Mikautadze
Doubtful: none
Out: Fofana (knee), Nuamah (knee)
Misses next match if booked: Lacazette, Maitland-Niles, Niakhaté, Tolisso
Manchester United: Onana; De Ligt, Maguire, Yoro; Dalot, Ugarte, Eriksen, Dorgu; Fernandes, Zirkzee, Højlund
Doubtful: De Ligt (ankle), Mainoo (calf)
Out: Amad (ankle), Evans (muscular), Heaven (unspecified), Martínez (knee)
Misses next match if booked: Casemiro, De Ligt
Form guide
Lyon
Form: WLWWWW
Latest: Lyon 2-1 Lille, Ligue 1, 05/04
Manchester United
Form: DLWWDD
Latest: Manchester United 0-0 Manchester City, Premier League, 06/04
Form includes all competitive games in the 2024/25 season; the most recent result is listed first. For statistical purposes, penalty shoot-outs do not count towards results.
Expert prediction
Alex Clementson, match reporter: With 23 goals in ten games in this season's Europa League, Lyon have succeeded in displaying their kaleidoscopic palette of attacking talents. When the likes of Rayan Cherki and Georges Mikautadze are on song, Paulo Fonseca's men have the firepower to cause problems for the most stoic of defences. With Amorim having shored up some of Man Utd’s structural issues of late, Thursday’s tie could come down to the finest of margins.
What the coaches say
Ruben Amorim, Man Utd manager: "It's going to be different against Lyon, because they play in a league that is so physical, like ours. We have to find different ways of winning those games and we'll be ready for that."