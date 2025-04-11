UEFA Europa League Tactical Analysis: How Patrick Berg set the tone for Bodø/Glimt

Bodø/Glimt's 2-0 win against a Lazio side that finished top of the 36-team league phase of the UEFA Europa League was one of the most impressive performances by any Norwegian outfit in a UEFA competition, and it was a result celebrated by supporters in their snowbound town and beyond.

While both sides have much to think about ahead of next Thursday's quarter-final decider in Rome, Lazio coach Marco Baroni is already focused on improvements. "In my opinion, we need to get closer to them in the second leg," he said. "They are very good in the last 25-30 metres, and there we need to apply more man-to-man pressure."

But how did Bodø/Glimt get the ball into those positions? Analysing the first leg, UEFA Technical Observer Jan Peder Jalland looks at the individual qualities of the players when building from the back and how their decision-making was influenced by what their opponents allowed them to do.

Match as it happened

Europa League tactical analysis: Playing through the 'No6'

Finding a No7 who plays as a No6 – Patrick Berg

In the first video, leading to the opening goal, we see two examples of how Bodø/Glimt build in a 4-3-3, with deep full-backs and a holder in the middle – usually their No7, captain and club legend Patrick Berg.

"Berg had a very good game," says Jalland. "He has very good timing on his movements, especially in terms of his position. If he goes too high, then it's easy for the Lazio central midfielders to press him and take him out. So he stays close to the central defenders, but not so close that he's not ready. He reads which spaces to get into and he opens up spaces for players around him. He's constantly aware of those around him."

In the clip, we see Berg drop deep, find an angle and space, and hit a pass through the line to an advanced midfielder.

"Berg is important and the goal is a great one, a classic Bodø/Glimt build-up," explains Jalland, Ulrik Saltnes having provided the finish on his way to notching a double. "The goal came after 47 minutes and the home team increased their tempo in the second half, while Lazio found it more difficult."

Bodø/Glimt had 58% of possession and created an xG of 2.25, in part because of Berg's creativity as players moved forward from defence and interchanged as they attacked.

"The job of Berg is either to get free or drag a striker into him so the central defender is free," says Jalland. "It's about Bodø/Glimt taking advantage of the 3v2 when building. If Lazio mark Berg, the central defender pushes up. If Berg is free, they play to him. If not, they play the ball to the striker."

Europa League tactical analysis: Bodø/Glimt build-up variation

Variations in the Bodø/Glimt build-up

In the second video, we see patience from Bodø/Glimt as they look to build and the smart decision-making from their players as they wait to find the appropriate moment to move forward.

In the first clip, it is 3v2 in a central area, then 2v1 in a wide area.

Berg, as a holding midfielder, attracts one of the front two, allowing the central defender to find a line-breaking pass to a midfielder who can create an overload in the wide area, which enables a full-back to drive forward.

"Bodø/Glimt are patient: they don't force play, there's no stress," says Jalland. "They let the opponent run. They know that spaces will open up. They vary: they are happy to play the ball back and change the point of attack and find Berg in the middle. The balls into Berg come from all over, even the full-backs.

"This wise decision-making comes with work on the pitch and playing together over time, as the ﻿Bodø/Glimt players have done. There's another part to Berg's game: he often moves into the final third and it's hard to track him, so he ends up free."

Europa League Tactical Analysis: Linking with the centre-forward

Linking with the centre-forward

In the third video, we see Berg attracting the Lazio midfielders in the central-defensive midfield area, which creates space for a central defender to step up in possession, advance and get the ball to the centre-forward, Kasper Høgh, who drops with his back to goal to combine with the central midfielders before running forward. Though there is no goal this time, it's another goalscoring opportunity.

"Bodø/Glimt have played this 4-3-3, albeit in slightly different ways, for 30 years," adds Jalland. "They are 4-3-3 all the way, and Berg's father, grandfather and uncles played in their system at the same club. It's a very Norwegian thing. It will be very interesting to see the tactics of Lazio in the second leg."

Coaching recommendations: The role of the No6

In conclusion, one key take-home message from this fixture was the importance of the No6 in defensive midfield. "There are different types of No6," says Jalland. "But for a team who wants to control the game like Bodø/Glimt, the No6 should have the ability to find space, and have awareness with the ball and the execution of passes. A No6 should also be able to handle the ball under pressure.

"One of Bodø/Glimt's strengths is taking advantage of their superiority in the build-up. Sometimes Berg, who wore No7 but played as a No6, moved to take a defender with him to open up space for his team-mates. For the team, it's not important who takes the ball forward; it's just important that they take advantage in the 3v2 build-up.

"The centre-backs behind the No6 try to create angles among each other and then create a free man. The midfielders might wait more forward, but they still have to get close and deep enough so they are connected to the No6 – unless they can go straight to the striker."

On Thursday, inside the Arctic Circle, this worked perfectly for Bodø/Glimt.