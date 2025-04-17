Eintracht Frankfurt 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur (agg: 1-2): Dominic Solanke sends Spurs into semis

Dominic Solanke's first-half penalty was enough to give Tottenham victory at Eintracht Frankfurt and a place in the last four of the UEFA Europa League.

Key moments 16' Ekitiké denied by last-ditch Van de Ven challenge

17' Götze forced off through injury

25' Curling Tel shot pushed away by Kauã Santos

43' Solanke converts penalty

61' Romero heads wide from Porro corner

67' Bentancur heads over from another corner

75' Vicario denies Chaibi from close range

82' Kristensen fires wide for Frankfurt

Match in brief: Spurs stand tall in Frankfurt

Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitiké, who opened the scoring in the first leg, had an early sight on goal, but was denied by Micky van de Ven's brilliant last-ditch interception. Mario Götze limped off shortly afterwards for the hosts, before Mathys Tel's curling effort called Kauã Santos into action.

However, the Frankfurt goalkeeper was beaten in the 43rd minute after he was adjudged to have fouled James Maddison in the box, Solanke calmly slotting in from the spot.

Cristian Romero and Rodrigo Bentancur both headed narrowly off target as Ange Postecoglou's side went in search of a second goal. At the other end, Guglielmo Vicario made a smart reflex save to thwart Fares Chaibi from close range, while Rasmus Kristensen fired wide as Tottenham withstood the late pressure to secure their spot in the last four for the first time since lifting the trophy in 1984.

As it happened: Frankfurt 0-1 Spurs

James Thorogood, reporting from Frankfurt Stadion

It was another special European night at the Frankfurt Stadion, but not one that produced the dream ending for the hosts. Götze's injury was an early setback but Frankfurt were unable to make the most of the chances they created, Solanke's penalty eventually proving enough to settle the tie. Over the course of two legs, Tottenham demonstrated composure and resolve to reach their first European semi-final in six years.

Reaction

Dino Toppmöller, Eintracht Frankfurt head coach: "I'm very proud of the lads and what they did again tonight. They left their heart on the pitch and fought. They didn't score, they did everything else. In the end, we have to accept the defeat, but we will come back stronger. We are the youngest team in this competition. We had great results, we grew as a team, we grew on an individual level, the players and also the coaches. Failure is not the opposite of success, it's part of it."

Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham head coach, speaking to UEFA: "I'm so proud of the players, they worked really hard. We had to defend, but we defended. We had our moments going forward, and I think over the two legs, we deserve to go through to the semis. The players believe in what we're doing and I'm so proud of them because it was a big game for us, no doubt about it; for our season, for everything, and what we're trying to achieve."

Robin Koch, Eintracht Frankfurt defender: "We were missing a bit of luck tonight, especially in the second half. We had good chances to score, but there were always players in between, and we just didn't have the luck we needed. Right now, it's hard to take pride in our performance. Of course, we can be proud – especially of the second half – but, at the moment, it's just disappointing."

Guglielmo Vicario, Tottenham goalkeeper: "Everyone has to be proud of each other. It felt like a big family, like a big group, and we just need to enjoy it. It's a big achievement to be in a semi-final for a big European competition, but the work is not over. We've got two games to come and it'll be an exciting semi-final. It will be tough, but we're ready to fight."

Key stats

Tottenham are through to their first European semi-final since the 2018/19 Champions League.

This was only Frankfurt's third defeat in their last 25 Europa League matches.

Solanke's goal was Tottenham's first penalty in an away Europa League game since Dele Alli struck against LASK in December 2020.

Tottenham have now converted their last 11 penalties in the Europa League.

Rangers' James Tavernier in 2021/22 (seven goals, two assists) and Bobby Zamora for Fulham in 2009/10 (six goals, two assists) are the only English players to have been involved in more goals in a single Europa League season than Solanke this term (three goals, four assists).

Frankfurt failed to score for only the second time in 25 Europa League matches.

Line-ups

Frankfurt: Kauã Santos; Kristensen, Tuta, Koch, Theate; Skhiri, Larsson (Wahi 76); Brown (Knauff 77), Götze (Chaibi 17), Bahoya (Uzun 58); Ekitiké.

Tottenham: Vicario; Pedro Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bergvall, Bentancur, Maddison (Kulusevski 45+1); Johnson (Danso 85), Solanke, Tel (Sarr 79).