Europa League semi-final ties confirmed: Dates, kick-off times

Thursday, April 17, 2025

xxx face xxx while xxx take on xxx after the last-four ties were confirmed following the conclusion of the quarter-finals.

The UEFA Europa League semi-final line-up is complete after xxx, xxx, xxx and xxx booked their places in the last four.

Semi-finals

First legs (1 May)
Tottenham/Frankfurt vs Bodø/Glimt/Lazio
Rangers/Athletic Club vs Lyon/Manchester United

Second legs (8 May)
Bodø/Glimt/Lazio vs Tottenham/Frankfurt
Lyon/Manchester United vs Rangers/Athletic Club

All ties kick off at 21:00 CET

xxx

Where is the 2025 final?

The 2024/25 Europa League season concludes on Wednesday 21 May at San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao, Spain. Kick-off at the home of Athletic Club is at 21:00 CET.

